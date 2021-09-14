U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.30
    -20.43 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,599.58
    -270.05 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,073.34
    -32.24 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.67
    -15.11 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.19
    -0.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2820
    -0.0420 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6160
    -0.3790 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,677.58
    +2,178.18 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.29
    +30.56 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Planful Announces Transformative Customer Experience Initiatives, Bringing its Customer-First Value to Life

·4 min read

Range of customer experience enhancements, from focused customer engagement programs to pre-packaged Planful Now quick-start offerings, produce impressive customer satisfaction results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced an average Support CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) score of 92%, as well as a 96% customer referenceability rate for Planful implementations. Both achieved in the last twelve months, resulted from the company's well-received initiatives to transform the customer experience.

Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful)
Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful)

These achievements are the result of multiple efforts across virtually every customer touch point. Building on it's "customers first" value established when the company rebranded to Planful in 2020 to better represent the personality of customers, Planful has implemented, expanded, and improved numerous processes and programs including:

  • Customer Product Feedback Initiatives increased engagement with customers on future product release capabilities, including focus groups and offerings, providing access to future features and upgrades available to customers for evaluation

  • Continued success with Planful Now, a collection of quick-start packages enabling customers to implement critical Planful use cases in weeks instead of months, accelerating time to value

  • A dramatic expansion of customer training options, including on-demand and virtual instructor-led online sessions. Planful's new training offerings, which includes quick reference guides, and training micro-lessons, has led to a 100% increase in training registrations

  • Appointed Kimberly Simms as Chief Customer Officer in October 2020. During Simms' tenure, the company has more than doubled the size of the Customer Success team

  • Established a Customer Advisory Board in February 2021, bringing the voice of customers directly into shaping the company's service, strategies and product vision

  • Launched Planful Champions Club to promote the achievements and skills of Planful experts and advocates across the company's ecosystem

  • Created Planful Engage, a digital community where customers can participate in discussion forums, weekly challenges, earn rewards, and track their progress to become a Planful Champion

"For all we've accomplished in the past year to meet and exceed our customers' needs, we're not finished," said Kimberly Simms. "Our number-one corporate value is putting our customers first—which means we are devoted to meeting and anticipating customer priorities through a rigorous process of continuous innovation. We're excited to share that this effort will continue to expand and develop by initiating more opportunities to engage with our customers, and by improving every aspect of our products, programs, and services, day in and day out."

Starkey Laboratories, Inc., one of the largest hearing aid manufacturers in the world, deployed Planful to optimize budgeting for its entire organization. "Planful's forecasting, budgeting, and workforce planning solution has become a critical part of planning across our entire organization," said Nick Posthumus at Starkey Laboratories. "Our users have really noticed improvements in the Planful customer experience, and we're excited to continue seeing the new ways Planful can support us in achieving our goals. Planful Engage has been a wonderful addition to the way we interact with our peers, and support is only getting better."

This year, Planful was named a Leader in the Customer Experience Model in the 2021 Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study. Based on customer feedback, users again provided Planful with a perfect recommended score.

About Planful
Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 900 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com.

Contact
press@planful.com

Additional Resources
Hear from Planful customers
Explore FP&A use cases
Discover Continuous Planning
Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planful-announces-transformative-customer-experience-initiatives-bringing-its-customer-first-value-to-life-301376411.html

SOURCE Planful

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, ‘Erased’ Her Pay, Influencer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • A taco a day: Taco Bell tests 30-day subscription service with Arizona pilot

    Taco Bell begins to test a 30-day subscription service in Arizona.

  • Amazon Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers With Starting Pay at $18 an Hour

    Amazon says the starting wage for the more than 125,000 U.S. employees it plans to hire in fulfillment and transportation roles would be above $18 an hour.

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • BHP Spent Just Half a Day’s Profit Looking for Copper Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper might be BHP Group’s most prized metal, but the world’s biggest mining company spent little more than it earned in an average 12-hour period last year exploring for new deposits.The company spent just $53 million looking for the metal last year, when it posted record profit of $37.4 billion. In total it spent $516 million on exploration, with more than two-thirds directed at oil and gas, a business it’s in the process of exiting.The world’s biggest miners are universally bu

  • Airbus CEO says supply chain is in 'difficult spot'

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Airbus is seeing mounting pressure on the aerospace supply chain and managing the problem is key to the industry's recovery, the head of the European planemaker said on Tuesday. "We really see that the supply chain is in a much more difficult spot than it was before," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told the Conference of Montreal by video link.

  • Henry Hub Remains the Center of Natural Gas Markets

    With links to the most developed and extensive pipeline networks in the country, the Louisiana hub serves four major U.S. regions.

  • Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers

    Amazon was among the first few retailers to set a $15 an hour minimum wage in 2018. Amazon had said in May it would pay around $17 in average wages. The additional staffing will also help roll out one-day delivery for Amazon's Prime loyalty club members.

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.