Planful Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ in India

·3 min read

Company Achieves Continued Global Recognition of Planful's People-first Culture

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced the company has earned Great Place to Work® certification for its India operations for the first time in the company's history. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Planful. This certification comes on the heels of Planful earning Great Place to Work® certification in both the U.S. and Canada.

Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful)
Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful)

Over the past two years, Planful launched new programs to support employees which include wellness resources, career development programs, generous leave to parents, support for parents while traveling, and team bonding opportunities throughout the year. Planful recently hosted Planful Palooza, the company's in-person kickoff in both the U.S. and India. This recognition from Great Place to Work, which highlights high levels of employee satisfaction, is a testament to the company's people-first culture.

"Our team in India is critical to our growth and success, so I'm delighted to see their high satisfaction with our company, culture, and leadership," said Grant Halloran, CEO, Planful. "Planful continues to expand around the globe with customers, partners, and our people, and we work hard to keep those in Hyderabad connected, supported, and well taken care of."

The India certification results showed that 92% of employees say they care about each other, and 96% say they were made to feel welcome when they joined Planful. Employees in India also rated Planful in the top 50 of all India mid-sized workplaces for community, collaboration, camaraderie, training and development offerings, equal opportunities in the workplace regardless of gender or sexual orientation, and other categories. This high-performing global team and people-first company-wide culture contributed to Planful's record-breaking growth in 2021.

"We go the extra mile with every person at Planful to treat them with respect, empathy, and appreciation, each and every day," said Planful's Chief of Staff to the CEO and Chief People Officer, Melissa Dreuth. "This feedback from our India team demonstrates that our inclusive and connected culture—and Planful's stellar health and wellness benefits—are working across the globe to make Planful truly a great place to work."

Visit planful.com/jobs to learn more about careers at Planful India or any of our global locations.

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of cloud financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful empowers users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Contact
press@planful.com

Additional Resources
Hear from Planful customers
Explore FP&A use cases
Discover Continuous Planning
Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planful-earns-great-place-to-work-certification-in-india-301568240.html

SOURCE Planful

