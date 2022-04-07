U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Planful Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S. and Canada

·3 min read

Company Achieves Inaugural Recognition, Validating Planful's People-first Culture

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial planning, analysis (FP&A), and consolidations cloud software, today announced that Planful has earned Great Place to Work® certification for the first time in the company's history in both the U.S. and Canada. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Planful.

Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful)
Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful)

Over the past two years, Planful launched new programs to support employees which include wellness resources, career development programs, generous leave to parents, support for parents while traveling, and team bonding opportunities throughout the year. Planful recently hosted Planful Palooza, the company's in-person kickoff in both the U.S. and India. This recognition from Great Place to Work, which highlights measurably higher levels of employee satisfaction, is a testament to the company's people-first culture.

"I'm especially proud of this distinction because Great Place to Work certification can only be earned by receiving high ratings from current employees," said Grant Halloran, CEO, Planful. "Our talented team truly embodies The Planful Way, which codifies our organizational values and behaviors, day in and day out."

The U.S. certification results showed that overall, 98% of employees say Planful is a great place to work and enjoy working with their colleagues, who they feel can be counted on to provide support. 93% say the Planful community reflects the deepest levels of camaraderie and views the company as a true team. In Canada, certification results show that 97% of employees cite Planful's camaraderie with high marks on its hospitality and sense of community. Overall, 96% of employees in Canada say Planful is a great place to work. The company's high-performing team and people-first culture contributed to Planful's record-breaking growth in 2021.

"We've worked hard to build a people-first culture at Planful by providing exceptional support, including our award-winning wellness programs, and living our values as a company," said Planful's Chief of Staff to the CEO and Chief People Officer, Melissa Dreuth. "This award is a direct result of the work we've put into building an incredible culture and an output of our internal investment in the team."

Check out our Careers page to join the Planful team at www.planful.com/jobs/.

About Planful
Planful is the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Contact
press@planful.com

