Planful Named to Constellation Research ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms for the 10th Consecutive Time

·2 min read

Planful's Technology for Agile Finance and Accounting Capabilities Recognized for Steering Businesses Through Fast-Changing Business Conditions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced that the company was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms for 2022, marking the tenth time in a row that Planful has been named to the list.

Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful)
Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful)

Planful's sustained presence on this shortlist reflects the company's continued momentum in serving the Office of the CFO, driven by strong market demand and a multi-year transformation strategy that resulted in record-breaking growth in 2021.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Constellation Research, yet again," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "Continued inclusion on this shortlist speaks to the transformative and modern technology we deliver to our customers, as they adopt digital acceleration to increase the agility of their finance and accounting capabilities."

Criteria for selection on this list includes consideration of: rapid cloud deployment and configuration; modern, intuitive interfaces easing frequent planning, forecasting and analysis; emerging augmented capabilities supporting predictive planning; and vendor market share.

"Over the last two years it has become very clear that organizations that have embraced cloud-based planning platforms have been able to quickly adapt to change and lead their markets by being proactive rather than reactive," said Doug Henschen, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "We congratulate Planful, a consistent member of this ShortList, for its continued success in helping companies to support performance-driving strategic and operational planning."

To learn more about Planful's inclusion in the Constellation ShortList™, click here.

About Planful
Planful is the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com.

Contact
press@planful.com

Additional Resources
Hear from Planful customers
Explore FP&A use cases
Discover Continuous Planning
Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planful-named-to-constellation-research-shortlist-for-cloud-based-planning-platforms-for-the-10th-consecutive-time-301483385.html

SOURCE Planful

