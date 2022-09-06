U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

Planful's International Momentum Surges As Company Opens New Offices, Acquires Customers Worldwide

·3 min read

Global Expansion with 110% Year-Over-Year Growth Rates and International Hires Contribute to Company's Strong Performance Worldwide

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced significant momentum in its international operations, recording 110% year-over-year growth ending June 2022. New customer acquisitions worldwide, new office openings to support global growth, and new hires in its India, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia regions signal major progress toward the company's international expansion objectives.

Planful
Planful

Planful increased its roster of EMEA resellers by 200% and expanded its presence in the APAC region. The company recently signed a partnership with Forpoint Solutions, a best-in-class cloud solution provider for finance teams based in Australia and New Zealand. Planful also drove 80% customer growth in the UK and Europe, adding brands like Aiven, Kin + Carta, Ten Lifestyle Group, Brompton, and Kognity as customers.

"It's been a remarkable change with Planful as we now have a database of financial information that lets us quickly report and look at trends. Planful has turned us into a more effective team that, instead of just creating reports, we have an even greater understanding of what's going on across the Group. That gives us the opportunity to add value." said Niall Jameson, Head of Group Reporting at Grafton Group.

Planful's operations in Canada have more than doubled year-over-year while the UK team has grown six-fold. The company continues to expand in India and held a successful hiring event in Indore in the second quarter of 2022, adding to its existing team in Hyderabad. Planful earned Great Place to Work® certification for its operations in the U.S., Canada, India, and the UK. In Canada, Planful was also recognized on the 2022 Best Workplaces for Today's Youth list.

"Planful continues to grow worldwide because of the innovation and dedication of our team, posting new growth records, as they helped international customers rapidly transform and modernize their ways of working," said CEO Grant Halloran. "The financial performance management problems we solve are consistent throughout the world, with tens of thousands of companies still requiring our help, so we look forward to scaling even more."

Learn more about Planful at www.planful.com or view an interactive demo.

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful empowers users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com.

Contact

press@planful.com

Additional Resources

Hear from Planful customers
Explore FP&A use cases
Discover Continuous Planning
Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077463/Planful_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Planful

