Planisware Resumes Plans for Paris IPO After a Pause Last Year

(Bloomberg) -- French software company Planisware said it will resume plans for an initial public offering on Euronext Paris after it postponed going public in November due to the weak market at the time.

Trading is set to begin on April 18, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The listing values Planisware at €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion), with an offer price set at €16 per share.

The offer price is in line with what Planisware was expected to list at in November, before it pulled its plan at the last minute. The move was a setback to the Paris exchange, which has struggled along with other European bourses to attract tech and media companies.

Planisware’s founders will retain a majority stake. Cornerstone investors are providing a total of €100 million, and include CDC Tech Premium, a fund of the French public Caisse des Dépôts dedicated to European tech IPOs.

Planisware develops and markets strategic portfolio management cloud solutions to enterprise customers. The company has over 700 employees and earned revenue of €156 million last year.

