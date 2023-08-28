Planned Newsom-DeSantis Debate Sparks Displeasure Among Biden-Harris Camp, Dogecoin Co-Creator Reveals Optimal Timing For Bitcoin Investment - Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today
US Markets
Ideanomics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Crypto
Dogecoin Co-Creator Reveals Optimal Timing For Bitcoin Investment: '2009. The Second Best Time Was...'
If Biden Re-Elected President — No Future For Crypto In US, Says Messari CEO: 'Move Abroad...Vote GOP'
OnlyFans Saw Its Ethereum Holdings Sink More Than 50% In 2022 — $8.5M Wiped Out
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Investors Digest Powell's Hawkish Remarks: Analyst Warning On ETF Approval — 'The Biggest Discount Of All Time, Or Sh*t News'
US Politics
Planned Newsom-DeSantis Debate Sparks Displeasure Among Biden-Harris Camp: 'It's Disrespectful
Mark Cuban Draws Parallels Between Business And Politics: 'Waiting For A Politician Who... Cares About The Results And Gives Credit To Then People
Jamie Raskin Calls Donald Trump's Georgia Case 'Custom-Made' For RICO Prosecution: 'We've Developed It'
World Politics
BRICS Summit Wraps Up With Lack Of Consensus On New Currency, Divergent Statements On De-Dollarization
Boris Johnson Points Finger At Kremlin For Death Of Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
Foxconn's Terry Gou Joins Taiwan Presidential Race, Pledges To Restore China Relations: 'Will Not Let Taiwan Become The Next Ukraine'
Former US Intel Officer Predicts Kim Jong Un Most Likely To Use Nuclear Weapons: 'If North Korea Feels That China Has Turned Against It'
US, China Will Determine War And Peace, Says Singapore's Ex-Foreign Minister: 'Taiwan Is Only A Piece On The Chessboard'
World Economy
China Evergrande Shares Plunge 87% As Trading Resumes After 17-Month Hiatus
Ray Dalio Hails India As Upcoming Economic Powerhouse — Successful Moon Mission Just One Of Many 'Straws In The Wind' Illustrating Ascendancy
Tech
Satellite Texting On Android 14 Could Take Flight With Google's Collaboration With Garmin
Linus Tech Tips Vs. Gamers Nexus: Linus Promises "New Commitment", Steve Pulls Down Latest Reaction Video
Apple Execs Duped By Fake Tim Cook Instagram Account – What's Really Going On?
Electric Vehicle
Musk Takes A Swipe At Slow-Moving Legacy Automakers: 'Will Probably Take Major Car Companies About Three Years'
Musk Boasts 'Superhuman Driving' With Tesla's AI: Envisions Expanding Fleet To 10M Cars Soon
Communication
Consumer
Bernie Sanders Calls For 'Fair' Agreement Amid UAW Strike Threat At GM, Ford, Stellantis: 'Cannot Have It All'
Labor Groups Pressure Hyundai And Team Biden For Worker Training Amid Electric Transition
Industrial
3M Arrives At $5.5B Settlement Over Its Faulty Military Earplugs: Report
Duke Energy Warns Of Potential Impacts From Tropical Storm Idalia
Space
Weekend Of Triumph: Musk's SpaceX Conducts Starship Test, Sends Crew-7 To Orbit, And Bolsters Starlink Array
