U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,433.82
    +28.11 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,592.58
    +245.68 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,692.26
    +101.61 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.45
    +23.82 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    +0.51 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.10
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2220
    -0.0170 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6160
    +0.2120 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,089.67
    -24.40 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.06
    +1.09 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.58
    +4.95 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,169.99
    +545.71 (+1.73%)
     

Planned Newsom-DeSantis Debate Sparks Displeasure Among Biden-Harris Camp, Dogecoin Co-Creator Reveals Optimal Timing For Bitcoin Investment - Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today

Akanksha Bakshi

US Markets

Crypto

US Politics

World Politics

World Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Communication

Consumer

Industrial

Space

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Planned Newsom-DeSantis Debate Sparks Displeasure Among Biden-Harris Camp, Dogecoin Co-Creator Reveals Optimal Timing For Bitcoin Investment - Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.