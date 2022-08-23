U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,146.25
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,102.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,925.00
    +15.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.80
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.83
    +1.47 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9927
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +3.15 (+15.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1774
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4080
    -0.0770 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,456.86
    +285.89 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.61
    +2.66 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.01
    -40.78 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Planned trials of Ukrainian prisoners in Mariupol concerning: UN rights office

·1 min read

GENEVA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights office on Tuesday voiced concerns about plans by Russian-backed authorities to try Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol, possibly within days, saying that such a process could itself amount to a war crime.

"We are very concerned about the manner in which this is being done. There are pictures in the media of cages being built in Mariupol's philharmonic hall, really massive cages and apparently the idea is to restrain the prisoners," Ravina Shamdasani told a U.N. briefing. "This is not acceptable, this is humiliating," she said.

Willfully depriving a prisoner of war to the right to a fair trial amounts to a war crime by Russia, she added.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Madeline Chambers)

