Planners back Race Trac case

Pat Kimbrough, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
2 min read
Apr. 18—HIGH POINT — City planners recommend approval of a convenience-store chain's proposal for a major project at a north High Point intersection.

Race Trac Inc. has applied to rezone the northwest corner of N. Main Street and Belle Avenue to support construction of a 6,000-square-foot convenience store with 19 gas pumps, some of which would serve trucks, according to a traffic study it submitted.

The High Point Planning Department said in its staff report that the request is consistent with existing commercial development along this part of the N. Main Street corridor, which includes two nearby gas stations.

The case is scheduled to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission on April 23.

The 2.5-acre zoning site includes the long-vacant former Ed Kemp Associates marketing agency office at 3001 N. Main St., as well as the adjacent Robert Payne's Discount Store at 3015 N. Main St.

Both sites are already zoned general business, and Race Trac added a small undeveloped parcel to the rear at 200 Belle Ave. that's zoned residential to its request. It's seeking to combine all three parcels into a conditional zoning general business district.

Race Trac has negotiated zoning conditions with the city that would require the company to improve the intersection to facilitate vehicular ingress and egress at the site, including widening Belle Avenue to accommodate a right-turn lane.

It has also pledged to construct an access point from N. Main Street with a right-in/right-out driveway design and a concrete median in the road that would prevent left turns out of the site.

According to its website, Race Trac is headquartered in Atlanta and has nearly 800 locations representing the Race Trac and Race Way brands in 13 states.

