U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.75
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,582.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,391.25
    +50.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.20
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.81
    +1.05 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0047 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    15.84
    +0.83 (+5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8610
    +0.4010 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,749.58
    +2,375.21 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.74
    +25.19 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Planning Across The Spectrum Announces Launch of AU 79 Index, The Neurodiversity Index

·3 min read

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning Across The Spectrum, in collaboration with Tenpath Financial Group, announces the launch of the Neurodiversity Index (AU 79 Index), an equally weighted index measuring the performance of the top 79 US-listed companies that have made a commitment to neurodiversity hiring, leadership, and product development.

"To our knowledge none of the billions of dollars currently being invested on the world's markets focus on neurodiverse inclusion, and we've been frustrated to be left out of the conversation," said Andrew Komarow, founder of Planning Across The Spectrum.

"The Neurodiversity Index assumes the same principles as many in the impact investing space: if conditions are right for inclusion of neurodiverse workers and consumers, a business will thrive. However, no one in the financial world has created the structure to test (and prove) that principle, so we have."

Index methodology
The Neurodiversity Index measures the performance of the top 79 U.S. listed companies that are leaders and advocates of the neurodiversity movement to support individuals with autism and other cognitive or neurological conditions. All the companies are ranked by proprietary formulas and the research developed by a majority autistic team. The index is reconstituted and adjusted semi-annually.

The 79 companies included in the Neurodiversity Index have all demonstrated:

The advancement of Neurodivergent Leadership within their company—Where neurodivergent leaders have created or risen to top positions in successful US corporations.

Commitment to neurodivergent beliefs and the demonstration of sound financial data—Many of these companies have put money, time, and resources into building official programs to hire and retain neurodivergent workers.

Accountability throughout working practices and structures— Speculative or manipulative companies or companies with poor business practices will be excluded.

The development and promotion of neurodivergent products—The index companies focus on making tools and products specifically for neurodivergent users.

Ownership of the process—Neurodivergent coaches and consultants are involved in their company structure planning.

Commitment to diversity—Programs have been developed to support diverse workers within the company.

Blanket initiatives and sharing support of the neurodiversity movement—The index companies raise awareness by sharing support of the neurodiversity movement.

Liability reduction and ethical practices including standard ethical treatment of workers—Standard ethical treatment of workers is the baseline for inclusion in the Neurodiversity Index.

The Neurodiversity (AU 79) Index is a new tool for investors keen to be involved in impact investing, said Komarow. "Right now, the Neurodiversity Index is a tracking tool of companies that have made a commitment in neurodiversity hiring, retention, leadership, and product development. Going forward, our principles will allow consumers to invest with us to put their money behind their belief that we can do better for neurodiverse workers, and that by doing better for them, businesses thrive."

Liz Yoder, the Director of Research, shared, "We are prepared to dig into the actual business practices of the companies that we continuously hear about hiring neurodiverse workers and to hold them to a higher standard. We know some great companies do not get all the press of the Microsofts and the SAPs of the world."

Recently added holdings include:
Alphabet, Inc.
Baker Hughes CO.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Dell Technologies, Inc.
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Tesla, Inc
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.

Why 79? "Because 79 is the number for gold on the periodic table and the symbol for gold is AU(tism)."

IPOX Schuster LLC (ipox.com) is the independent calculation agent for The Neurodiversity Index, which can be tracked on the Bloomberg Terminal under AULXXIX, www.neurodiversityindex.com or ipox.com/indexes/the-neurodiversity-index/.

Contact Andrew Komarow at
321995@email4pr.com
877.854.AU79
www.neurodiversityindex.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planning-across-the-spectrum-announces-launch-of-au-79-index-the-neurodiversity-index-301406814.html

SOURCE Planning Across The Spectrum

Recommended Stories

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Jumps; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    Dow Jones futures rose 25 points Monday, as Tesla stock surged to record highs on a price-target boost. The Donald Trump SPAC jumped.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • PayPal Rules Out Pinterest Acquisition 'At This Time'

    PayPal rose while PINS stock tumbled after the payments giant said it's pursuing a Pinterest acquisition "at this time."

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) as vulnerable investments in the near term. One of last week's biggest winners was Digital World Acquisition. It exploded higher in the final two trading days after announcing that it would be joining forces with Donald Trump's new media company venture.

  • Tesla Shares Set to Touch New Record as Good News Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares are poised to reach a new all-time high on Monday for the third straight trading session.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIt’s already looking to be a good day for the elec

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Income Investors Should Know That Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Cathie Wood Tells Jack Dorsey Deflationary Forces Will Eclipse Supply-Chain Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Deflationary forces will overcome the supply-chain induced price pressures buffeting the world economy, Ark Investment Management LLC founder Cathie Wood said in a tweet after a Jack Dorsey post on hyperinflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • Kimberly-Clark announces profit warning as company prepares to raise prices

    Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations and lowered its earnings guidance. Net income totaled $469 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $472 million, or $1.38 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.62 missed the FactSet consensus for $1.65. Sales of $5.01 billion were up from $4.68 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.99 billion. "Our earnings were ne

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.