Planning a Big Road Trip in 2024? Keep These Less Obvious Expenses in Mind





Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool

If you're planning to take a vacation this year, you may be looking to take a road trip rather than fly to a destination. A road trip could save you money if you're traveling as a larger group, as opposed to having to pay for multiple flights.

Plus, you have more flexibility when you hit the road. You can stay longer at destinations you're enjoying and extend your trip on a whim without having to worry about catching a return flight home.

Featured offer: save money while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

Now, if you're taking a road trip, you'll obviously have to budget for expenses like gas, lodging, and meals. But here are some less obvious expenses to account for as well.

1. Tolls

In some parts of the country, you can drive on a highway without incurring a toll for hours. In other areas, there's a toll every 12 minutes. You can use sites like TollGuru to estimate your tolls based on your route so there are no surprises.

2. Parking

If you'll be visiting a larger city during your travels, you may need to pay for parking. Similarly, not every hotel offers parking as a free amenity, so do your research beforehand and factor in the cost. In some cities, you may be able to use a site like SpotHero to find lower-cost parking and even reserve a spot ahead of time so you aren't shut out.

3. Speeding tickets

When you're driving for what could be several hundred miles a day, it's natural to want to get to your destination a bit faster. But that desire might drive you to speed. And if you're caught, the fine could be huge.

One way to potentially avoid a speeding ticket is to use an app like Waze, which will alert you when you're exceeding the speed limit for the road you're driving on. But otherwise, you may want to pad your road trip budget in case you're slapped with a fine.

4. Satellite radio

Many people look forward to road trips because they're excited about the destinations they're headed to. But the right entertainment could make your time on stretches of highway more fun.

Story continues

As such, you may want to include the cost of satellite radio in your trip budget.

You may, however, be able to sign up for a promotion that saves you money initially. SiriusXM, for example, has a deal where its music and entertainment package costs $1 for your first three months, and then $18.99 a month afterward. Since you can cancel at any time, you can potentially sign up for this package right before your trip and cancel the service right after if you decide it's not needed.

While taking a road trip has the potential to be less expensive than flying, that's not guaranteed. Be mindful of these added costs so you're not caught off guard. And remember to use your credit cards efficiently in the course of your travels. If you have a card offering extra cash back on gas, swipe that one at the pump. The savings could really add up.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee! Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Planning a Big Road Trip in 2024? Keep These Less Obvious Expenses in Mind was originally published by The Motley Fool