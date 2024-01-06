Planning to buy a car in 2024? The ‘sweet spot’ for maximum trade-in value is approaching

Consumers planning to buy a car this year, while trading in a used vehicle, should seriously consider making the purchase between late February and late April, a top automotive economist told the Detroit Free Press.

These first few months of 2023 are when Americans are filing their taxes and receiving refunds, so car dealers want the biggest inventory and the most choices available, said Jonathan Smoke, senior vice president and chief economic advisor for Cox Automotive.

As a result, activity usually starts in February and starts to slow down as April 15 nears, he said. "Consumers who get refunds tend to file early. Consumers who owe, tend to file late. Used car demand is most closely aligned to when the refunds start to flow and then peak."

The first six months of 2024 is when used cars will have their best re-sale value, he said.

"Tax refund season creates a much higher amount of demand compared to the rest of the seasons," Smoke said "We refer to that phenomenon as the spring bounce."

While used cars have a history of losing value each year, except during the COVID-19 pandemic, that law of depreciation is suspended for the six to ten weeks that make up the heart of tax refund season, he said. "When we look at our forecast for 2024, we're expecting that same phenomenon to occur," he said.

Maximum trade-in value happens during this "sweet spot" of March or April, he said.

Used cars valued under $30,000 are most in demand and selling the fastest right now, said auto dealer Thad Szott of Szott Auto Group, which sells Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Ford and Toyota vehicles in White Lake, Highland Township, Holly, Waterford and New Hudson.

Used car inventory has been increasing steadily over the past six months but appetite for cheaper vehicles is definitely in highest demand and hardest to find, he said. "We would love those vehicles."

It is around March when vehicles have the least depreciation, Szott said. "Your car is going to depreciate, let's say, $500 a month. Leading up to March, it will be less. It could depreciate $400 or $300 or $200. So a person who wants to trade in or sell a vehicle may see a 5% or 10% improvement on trade value."

Story continues

Yet most people searching for a trade-in won't do so until March, when the market heats up, but car dealers prepare for the surge early, in January and February, Szott said.

Car dealers have the biggest new car supply since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, and the industry has recovered. Incentives will be available throughout the year in the new car market, Smoke said. While deals are often great at the end of the year, when automakers are changing models and need to sell what's left, this used-car tip can be helpful to consumers, too, he said.

"Affordability is still a limiting factor, especially with interest rates much higher," Smoke said.

So, the more a car shopper can negotiate for a trade-in, the easier it is to offset the higher price for a new vehicle amid these interest rates.

Smoke predicted late last year that 2024 will be the best year to buy a new car.

Used car sales tips

Szott suggested that car owners wanting to sell their vehicle not wait until March.

"Traditionally, March is a big month," Szott said. "The market picks up for various reason in March. Holidays are behind us, weather improves."

But, he said, "The sooner, the better. The market is unpredictable."

People preparing to sell their vehicle should go online to sites such as autotrader.com or kbb.com or cars.com to check similar prices and their value on the retail market, Szott said.

"If you're doing a trade-in with a dealer, the buyer should ask for data from the dealer to see how they support the value of the vehicle. For example, at our dealership, we have a very sophisticated software program that will show how much a vehicle is selling for, how many vehicles like that are in our area for sale and how fast they're selling."

More: Ford CEO Jim Farley tweets about Ford Super Duty rescuing Tesla Cybertruck in viral video

More: Ford expects vehicle prices to go down, more incentives in 2024

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on X @phoebesaid.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Best time to trade in, buy a car in 2024? Economist gives prediction