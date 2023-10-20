Advertisement
Planning an event? Pigeon Creek Event Center is ready to host in West Olive

Austin Metz, Holland Sentinel
·1 min read
The new Pigeon Creek Event Center prepares for its grand opening Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in West Olive.

WEST OLIVE — A new, state-of-the-art event space will host a grand opening event Friday in West Olive.

The Pigeon Creek Event Center at Pigeon Creek Golf Course — 10195 120th Ave. — offers indoor and outdoor amenities and space for up to 250 guests.

“Right now, it's all the finishing details that are going in,” said venue manager Courtne Ellis. “We're working on the landscaping, getting the parking lot all set up. It’s essentially finished.”

More: New Pigeon Creek Event Center coming to West Olive this fall

The center is located next to the course's clubhouse, overlooking a pond and the green. It's meant for events like weddings, nonprofit fundraisers and family reunions.

Ellis said the facility includes a bridal suite and groom suite, and comes equipped with a golf simulator.

The new Pigeon Creek Event Center prepares for its grand opening Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in West Olive.

“It's often more stressful than exciting when you're planning a wedding, and we don’t want it to be that way,” Ellis said. “We want it to be exciting, we want to take some of the pressure off.”

The center doesn't have a full kitchen, but is equipped with a catering kitchen and prep space. Food will be provided by outside preferred vendors, with beverage services in-house.

“We tried to think of everything,” Ellis said. "We've had a lot of great responses on it.”

The grand opening runs 3-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Learn more at pigeoncreekeventcenter.com.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Pigeon Creek Event Center ready to host in West Olive

