Planning for Your Financial Future in an Evolving World

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations in the field of exponential technologies – such as artificial intelligence, robot process automation, machine learning and blockchain – are changing all aspects of life. Education, health care, careers, life expectancies and much more will continue to evolve rapidly in the face of technological disruption. These advances will affect your strategies for health care, retirement and estate planning, insurance, employee benefits, taxes and investment management.

(PRNewsfoto/Edelman Financial Engines)
(PRNewsfoto/Edelman Financial Engines)

We invite you to join Edelman Financial Engines for a special virtual event on planning your retirement income and financial future in a continually evolving world. You'll hear from Ric Edelman, who will provide his expert opinion on what's coming and how to build a financial plan that will anticipate developments in technology and help you prepare for them. The presentation will focus on:

  • Explaining the three key issues – Social Security, pensions and the national debt – that will impact your financial future;

  • Discussing the opportunities in new technologies that are set to grow the most in coming years and examples of how these advances will impact your life; and

  • Identifying the three types of financial plans you need to keep moving forward in a rapidly changing world.

What: Special Presentation – The Truth About Your Future: Life Planning in a Changing World

When: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET.

  • Those unable to join on Tuesday may access the presentation on demand starting Oct. 19, using the same registration link.

For more information, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.

About Edelman Financial Engines
Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America's top independent financial planning and investment advisor, as recognized by Barron's,1 with 150+ offices2 across the country and entrusted by 1.3 million clients to manage more than $289 billion in assets.3 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client's situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

For more information about Edelman Financial Engines, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.

1 The 2021 Top 100 Independent Advisory Firm Ranking issued by Barron's is qualitative and quantitative, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, and the regulatory records of the advisers and firms. Firms elect to participate, but do not pay to be included in the ranking. Investor experience and returns are not considered. The 2018 ranking refers to Edelman Financial Services, LLC, which combined its advisory business in its entirety with Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. (FEA) in November 2018. For the same survey, FEA received a precombination ranking of twelfth.

2 Data as of Dec. 31, 2020.

3 Data as of June 30, 2021.

© 2021 Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. Edelman Financial Engines® is a registered trademark of Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. All advisory services offered through Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. (FEA), a federally registered investment advisor. Results are not guaranteed. AM1869052

