Planning to subscribe to Apple TV? Learn how much it costs.

Apple TV or Apple TV+ is a streaming service, an Apple Inc. subsidiary, that directly competes with streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. When Apple TV launched toward the end of 2019, it announced Apple Originals which was the original, in-house produced content, accessible only to Apple TV+ subscribers.

While some may argue that Apple TV’s content library may not be as extensive as some of its competitors, the service still has much to offer including original shows like “Ted Lasso,” “Pachinko,” “Severance” and many more.

Is the subscription worth it? Let’s find out.

Had enough of Hulu?:Here’s how to cancel your subscription in a few easy steps.

How do you log out of Netflix on you?: We did the troubleshooting for you.

How much is Apple TV?

Apple TV+ retails for $4.99-a-month. If you purchase the Apple One bundle for $14.95-a-month, you can access five other high-end Apple applications like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News, iCloud+ storage, Apple Fitness along with Apple TV+. Don't forget to look for offers for students and discounts on purchase of the latest Apple devices.

An Apple TV subscription includes access to new original movies and TV shows every month including kids’ entertainment, celebrity documentaries – Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s “They Call Me Magic,” “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson,” “The Me You Can’t See” with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry -- and more.

How much is Disney+ a month?:It’s less than $10.

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

Watch Apple TV+ on all devices.

How to watch Apple TV

Once you’ve purchased the Apple TV+ subscription, it is simple to access the streaming service. The Apple TV app should already be available on all your Apple devices, but if not, you can download it from the App Store.

Once you have the app, open it and tap on Apple TV+ to streaming your favorite movies and TV shows on the device. Apple TV+ is also available on Airplay-enabled TVs, popular smart TVs or via the browser version and lets you share the account with five other family members or friends.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How much is an Apple TV subscription? Monthly, Apple One prices vary