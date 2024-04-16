Planning a trip to Florida’s Gulf Coast? You may soon be paying more to stay there

Tourists in Manatee County may soon be paying more tax when they stay in the Bradenton and Anna maria Island areas.

Manatee County’s tourism board unanimously recommended on Monday to increase the tax for visitors. Tourism taxes are charged to anybody in a Manatee County hotel, vacation rental, Airbnb and other types of short-term housing for less than six months. Those funds go toward improving and marketing local attractions.

Tourists come for a short stay, but residents can expect to see long-term benefits from tourism taxes, such as replenished sand at Anna Maria Island beaches, improvements at LECOM Park and upgrades to Manatee County’s new water taxi service.

Right now, the county charges 5%, but that fee could rise to 6% if the Manatee County Commission approves theincrease at its April 23 meeting. Collection of the higher fee would begin Aug. 1, and generate an extra $6 million every year.

In 2023, the Manatee County Tax Collector took in more than $30 million in tourism taxes. In addition, Manatee County’s tourism industry generated more than $625.9 million in direct revenues.

Those two thresholds met state criteria that allow Manatee County to levy an additional 1% bed tax, tourist director Elliott Falcione told the Manatee County Tourist Development Council on Monday.

Manatee’s tourism tax increase brings the county in line with Sarasota, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties which already have a 6% tourist tax.

“This tourism tax would help support the development of assets that appeal to visitors, but would also be utilized by residents,” Falcione said. “It’s not a resident tax. It’s paid by visitors in short-term accommodations.”

Bean Point on the northern tip of Anna Maria Island is a popular spot for beachgoers, seen on Monday, April 15, 2024. Manatee County may add another 1% to the bed tax charged to area visitors.

The bed tax is used not only to market the area to visitors but to enhance the quality of life for residents, Falcione said, pledging not to use the new money to market the community during the 90-day peak of the season when bumper-to-bumper traffic is at its worst.

The bed tax helps market and promote Bradenton area tourism, as well as funding:

▪ Beach renourishment

▪ Special events facilities

▪ Sports venues

▪ Arts, culture and heritage amenities

▪ Piers and docks

▪ Theaters and museums

▪ Airline partnerships