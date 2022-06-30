U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.25
    -46.00 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,694.00
    -305.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,521.25
    -169.75 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.30
    -22.10 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.89
    +0.11 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.32
    +0.96 (+3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2600
    -0.2850 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,300.92
    -747.64 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    414.68
    -24.98 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.73
    -130.59 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Planon launches comprehensive package to deliver an exceptional and engaging workplace experience to building users

·2 min read

BRAINTREE, Mass., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading global provider of smart sustainable building management software, today announced the launch of Planon Workplace Edition. Planon Workplace Edition allows organizations to modernize and improve their workplace management quickly and securely with the option to upgrade to the full Planon Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) suite later.

Planon Workplace Edition is a plug-and-play, cloud-based software solution. It is composed of fully integrated modules underpinned by smart IoT technology: Planon Workplace Insights and Planon Workplace Engagement.

Planon Workplace Insights - the foundation for Planon Workplace Engagement - displays analyzed information captured from IoT sensors (occupancy, utilization, people flow and indoor air quality measurements). This information supports workplace strategists and facility managers in making the right decisions to create engaging and productive workplaces.

The newest module, Planon Workplace Engagement, adds space and service management processes on top of that. In addition, a mobile app and other workplace engagement interfaces for the building user, including room booking panels and kiosks, enhance the workplace experience and build business resilience.

"With Planon Workplace Edition, organizations are able to use spaces in a cost-effective and sustainable way, while improving the well-being and productivity of their building users," says Pierre Guelen, Planon's founder and CEO. "It supports workplace professionals in ensuring a safe and healthy environment, and a great experience for building users."

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planon-launches-comprehensive-package-to-deliver-an-exceptional-and-engaging-workplace-experience-to-building-users-301578484.html

SOURCE Planon

Recommended Stories

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • Sell Exxon Mobil and other energy stocks before these headwinds hit prices once again

    Take advantage of a stock market that's now focused on short-term catalysts, not long-term problems.

  • Apple celebrates 15-year anniversary of the iPhone

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley looks back at how the iPhone has evolved since its debut back in 2007 as it celebrates its 15-year anniversary.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte

  • Electric vehicle shift ‘puts 22,000 jobs at risk’

    More than 22,000 British jobs linked to petrol and diesel car manufacturing are at risk as Britain’s auto industry transitions to electric.

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Kellogg’s business split could spark a trend in other companies

    Yahoo Finance culinary reporter Allie Canal details how Kellogg's decision to split itself may inspire other name brand grocery companies to do the same.

  • Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy doubles down on Bitcoin bet with new $10 million purchase

    MicroStrategy now holds an aggregate of approximately 129,699 Bitcoins, which were acquired for about $3.98 billion, the company said.

  • Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has begun mass producing chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology, the first to do so globally, as it seeks new clients to catch far bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. Compared with conventional 5-nanometre chips, the newly developed first-gen 3-nanometre process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, Samsung said in a statement. The South Korean firm did not name clients for its latest foundry technology, which supplies made-to-order chips like mobile processors and high-performance computing chips, and analysts said Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After Signing Lithium Supply Deal?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and increased investments in EV production. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • EU seeks deal on ground-breaking rules to regulate crypto

    The European Union on Thursday will seek agreement on ground-breaking rules for regulating crypto assets as the rout in bitcoin piles pressure on authorities to rein in the sector. Globally, crypto assets are largely unregulated, with national operators in the EU only required to show controls for combating money laundering. A deal would put the EU ahead of the global regulatory pack by giving issuers of crypto assets and providers of related services a "passport" to serve clients across the EU from a single base, while meeting added capital and consumer protection rules.

  • Big food shakeup ‘already underway’ amid Kellogg's split — here's who could be next

    As investors digest Kellogg's decision to split the food conglomerate into three separate companies, the next question on analysts' minds — who's next?

  • A Major Crypto Exchange Abandons Ethereum: Is the World’s Computer Falling Behind?

    By ditching Ethereum for Cosmos, dYdX has sparked claims that it has chosen sovereignty over security.

  • ‘I wouldn’t be successful at my job without her’: My friend cleans, cooks and cares for my child. I pay her $50 a day. Am I taking advantage of her?

    In order to actually get work done, I have pieced together childcare using the help of family and friends. Alternatively and preferably, hire another nanny for one or two days a week and pay that person a fair rate.

  • You're More Likely to Have Guaranteed Retirement Income If You Do This

    A new study by the financial services company Allianz says that a higher percentage of Americans working with financial advisors buy products that provide guaranteed sources of retirement income. That's compared to folks who've never used a financial professional. The … Continue reading → The post You're More Likely to Have Guaranteed Retirement Income If You Do This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

    The FFC commissioner calls on tech giants Apple and Google to remove the popular social media app TikTok from their app stores, calling it a “sophisticated surveillance tool” used by China to collect user information. NBC News’ Jacob Ward has the latest on privacy concerns.