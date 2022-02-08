U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

PlanPro Co-founder Hesom Parhizkar Joins as CTO

·2 min read

The technology executive has been involved with PlanPro as an advisor since inception and has joined as a full-time member to drive innovation for PlanPro's two products PlanPro and AdvizorPro.

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanPro is delighted to announce that Hesom Parhizkar has joined as Co-founder and CTO. PlanPro's flagship products, PlanPro and AdvizorPro, provide sales distribution data and software solutions in the 401(k) and financial advisor space.

"Hesom has been a crucial part of PlanPro's fast growth and helped us quickly become an industry leader with best-in-class data." said Founder and CEO Michael Magnan, "Having Hesom join us full-time is going to deepen our data and technology innovation, allowing us to better serve our clients."

Although Hesom has been working with the company as an advisor since its founding in 2018 with Michael Magnan, the recent update will shift Hesom Parhizkar into a full-time role.

As Chief Technology Officer, Parhizkar will lead product and technology. Prior to PlanPro, Hesom has held leadership positions at a number of high-growth software startups. Michael and Hesom's relationship has spanned over a decade, beginning at eVestment, which has since been acquired by Nasdaq. He is a graduate of Georgia Tech and holds a Masters from Southern Polytechnic State University.

"I'm proud of the work the PlanPro team has done building industry leading software and growing the number of clients it serves," said Parhizkar. "I'm humbled to join full-time and collaborate with the team to continue its upward trajectory. I see so many opportunities for innovation and am excited to hit the ground running"

The record growth in 2021 for both PlanPro and AdvizorPro will be enhanced by Hesom's position in the company. Both parties have expressed optimism regarding the future, as well as the impact Hesom's addition will have on the company's growth in the coming years.

About PlanPro

Headquartered in midtown Atlanta, Georgia, PlanPro is a FinTech company backed by a passionate team with an entrepreneurial spirit. It's software products help clients in the financial services space connect with their prospects to grow their business. Their growing client base includes financial advisors, asset managers, recruiters, software providers and more.

For more information, please contact:
Michael Magnan
404-913-2554
329255@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planpro-co-founder-hesom-parhizkar-joins-as-cto-301477329.html

SOURCE PlanPro Solutions, LLC

