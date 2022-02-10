U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

The plans 2022–2024 within UPM share incentive programmes

UPM
·3 min read
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 10 February 2022 at 09:45 EET

The plans 2022–2024 within UPM share incentive programmes

UPM’s Board of Directors has approved the commencement of new plans for the period 2022–2024 within the company’s two long-term share incentive programmes: the Performance Share Plan and the Deferred Bonus Plan.

The long-term share incentive programmes consist of annually commencing new plans subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of UPM in each case.

The Performance Share Plan is targeted at the President and CEO, Group Executive Team members and other selected members of the senior management. The Deferred Bonus Plan is targeted at other key employees.

The earning criteria for the earning period 2022–2024 of the Performance Share Plan are the total shareholder return and selected responsibility performance measures during 2022–2024. Responsibility measures comprise the reduction of fossil CO2 emissions from UPM’s own combustion and purchased electricity, the achievement of a net positive impact on biodiversity in the Company’s own forests in Finland and the achievement of gender pay equity globally.

The earning criteria for the Deferred Bonus Plan are based on the Group and each business area’s EBITDA. The plan for the period 2022–2024 consists of a one-year earning period (2022) and a two-year restriction period following thereafter (2023–2024).

The share incentive plans for the period 2022–2024 cover in total 479 participants. In case all the set performance targets are met in full, the estimated total maximum number of shares to be delivered under these plans is approximately 1,055,000 shares. The above indicated estimate of the maximum share rewards represents the gross value of the rewards of which the applicable taxes will be deducted before the shares are delivered to the participants.

Share delivery will be executed by using already existing shares and the plans, therefore, have no dilutive effect. Besides the attainment of the performance criteria the share reward under both plans is subject to the continuation of the employment. The share rewards earned on the basis of the plans for the period 2022–2024 will be delivered in 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Riitta Savonlahti, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, tel. +358 204 15 0048

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9,8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


