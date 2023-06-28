Plans drawn up for emergency nationalisation of Thames Water - latest updates

Ministers are discussing plans to nationalise Thames Water - Guy Bell/Alamy Stock Photo

The Government is drawing up contingency plans for the collapse of Thames Water as the utility company battles to pay down a £14bn debt pile.

The emergency nationalisation of Thames Water is being considered in Whitehall as the company scrambles to raise £1bn from investors.

Ministers and water regulator Ofwat have begun discussions about the possibility of placing the company into a special administration regime (SAR) that would effectively take the company into temporary public ownership.

Meanwhile, investment bank Rothschild and law firm Slaughter & May are advising on funding options for the business, with a £1.4bn bond due to be repaid by the end of next year.

Shareholders agreed to pump in £500m into Thames, which is responsible for supplying water to one in four UK households, in June last year as the business tried to deal with a vast leakage problem.

It comes as the company’s chief executive Sarah Bentley unexpectedly resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday.

07:20 AM BST

Thames Water under 'intense pressure'

Thames Water and the utilities industry has been under a period of “intense pressure” as it tried to address the issue of sewage overflowing into rivers and the sea, known as “storm spills,” according to a prominent investment manager.

Gervais Williams, head of equities at Premier Miton, which has funds focused on infrastructure in the UK, said utilities are also contending with rising energy bills and debt payments as interest rates rise.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

This is an area which is under intense pressure. Many of the management teams that are coming in now are dealing with the problems of the past. Historically the water companies, when they were in state ownership and when they were first privatised, were underplaying the storm spills particularly, and that has meant that as they have become more prominent, and as we’ve seen plans to address the storm spills, they are under great pressure to increase investment. And of course this is a time when energy bills are going up. They tend to use a lot of energy in their pumping stations, and on top of that we are also seeing pressures from the debts they have taken on which are increasing with interest rates.

07:06 AM BST

Thames Water under fire for environmental performance before boss quit

Under its now departed chief executive Sarah Bentley, Thames Water had received a two star rating out of four for its environmental performance from water regulator Ofwat.

The watchdog identified the company as one of the worst-offenders in the UK alongside Southern Water, and it was forced to return more than £50m of customer money last November.

Discussions about its nationalisation comes as public anger toward Britain’s privatised water companies has grown due to frequent sewage overflows into rivers and the sea.

At the same time, millions of residents have also had their water use curtailed by hosepipe bans while companies also battle with leaks.

Water companies are preparing business plans to present to Ofwat in October for the 2025-2030 period outlining planned investments in infrastructure. The plans however could result in bill increases for customers.

Thames Water, owned by Kemble Water Holdings, is the country’s largest water company serving 15m customers in London and the Thames Valley.

Sarah Bentley resigned with immediate effect as chief executive of Thames Water on Tuesday

06:48 AM BST

Good morning

Ministers are drawing up plans to nationalise Thames Water as it wrestles with a £14bn debt pile.

The company is struggling to raise £1bn from investors as it tries to execute an eight-year turnaround plan designed to fix its vast leakage problem.

It comes after its chief executive Sarah Bentley unexpectedly resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday.

