Plans to force mobile firms to set out price rises

Phone, TV and broadband customers must be told about any price rises included in their contract upfront and "in pounds and pence" under new plans.

Telecoms regulator Ofcom said it was concerned contracts were not providing "sufficient certainty" to customers due to many firms including mid-contract price hikes linked to inflation.

The move comes following a review by the regulator in February.

Millions of customers have been hit by bill increases due to high inflation.

Companies often set out in contracts that monthly charges will go up in line with inflation, which is the rate overall prices are rising across the economy.

But high rates of inflation over the course of the past year has led to customers being charged much higher amounts than in previous years.