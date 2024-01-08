Plans for Las Vegas-style dome in London withdrawn as Sphere becomes ‘political football’

The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas - Las Vegas Review-Journal

The American company that proposed building a 300-ft high Las Vegas-style dome in Stratford, east London, has withdrawn its plans, saying that the company had become “a political football between rival political parties”.

Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) had wanted to build an entertainment venue with a capacity of 23,000 people on a 4.7-acre site, which had been left empty since its use as a coach park during the 2012 London Olympics.

However, in November, its plan for the LED-covered venue, modelled on the Sphere in Las Vegas, was rejected by Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London.

A report commissioned by City Hall voiced concerns that it would have subjected local residents to excessive light pollution and said that the building’s size would make it a “bulky, unduly dominant and incongruous form of development”.

At the end of November, however, Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, told London Legacy Development Corporation to allow ministers a period of six weeks to decide whether to call in the development - raising the possibility of overruling the Mayor of London.

The scheme had won the support of some local employers, including the University of East London, which told local newspaper the Newham Recorder that it would “bring thousands of technical and creative jobs and other benefits to our community as we contribute to building together a fairer and greener economy” in east London.

A spokesman for the developers said: “We have informed Mr Gove that our decision not to move forward with our plans for Sphere in London stands, and we will not be participating in the call-in process.

“We would like to thank all of those who worked earnestly to bring this project to London. We are committed to continuing to work collaboratively with forward-thinking cities around the world who are serious about bringing this next-generation entertainment experience to their communities.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.



“As part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the Mayor saw independent evidence that showed the proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities declined to comment.

