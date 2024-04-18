Plans for LG's third phase continue, but there's a long way to go

HOLLAND — Work behind the scenes on LG Energy's third phase expansion in Holland is ongoing.

Last week, Holland City Council voted in favor of a Public Act 425 agreement with Fillmore Township that transfers approximately 26 acres of land from Fillmore Township into Holland.

The property in question runs along E. 40th Street and 147th Avenue, along the stretch of land LG purchased north of its current campus. LG purchased the land as part of a property grab to make room for a new 1.7 million-square-foot, $2.5 billion project.

As part of the 425 agreement, Holland will become the taxing entity of the property and will provide fire and police services and utilities.

“To do a development with a site plan and everything and to build a building that straddles over two jurisdictions makes things very complicated,” said City Manager Keith Van Beek.

The latest expansion comes after the announcement of a $3 billion partnership between LG and Toyota. The third phase will mean a third major building on the campus, but no new jobs.

Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks said the lack of job growth is a blessing in disguise, due to the city’s already low unemployment rate and current housing challenges.

“In this kind of weird economic time that we are in, it’s unusual for a mayor to say ... but I’m kind of happy there aren’t any additional jobs here,” Bocks said.

Council also made amendments to the development agreement with LG regarding the new project’s infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, LG will cover anticipated infrastructure additions and upgrades, which could cost close to $50 million.

While the approvals are important, Van Beek said it's still early in planning process, with LG only sharing preliminary site plans with Holland Planning Commission.

“They certainly have much more work and much more detailed plans they’ll need to continue to submit."

