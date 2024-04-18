Plans for LG's third phase continue, but there's a long way to go

Austin Metz, Holland Sentinel
2 min read
0

HOLLAND — Work behind the scenes on LG Energy's third phase expansion in Holland is ongoing.

Last week, Holland City Council voted in favor of a Public Act 425 agreement with Fillmore Township that transfers approximately 26 acres of land from Fillmore Township into Holland.

The property in question runs along E. 40th Street and 147th Avenue, along the stretch of land LG purchased north of its current campus. LG purchased the land as part of a property grab to make room for a new 1.7 million-square-foot, $2.5 billion project.

As part of the 425 agreement, Holland will become the taxing entity of the property and will provide fire and police services and utilities.

Work behind the scenes on LG Energy's third phase expansion in Holland is ongoing.
Work behind the scenes on LG Energy's third phase expansion in Holland is ongoing.

“To do a development with a site plan and everything and to build a building that straddles over two jurisdictions makes things very complicated,” said City Manager Keith Van Beek.

The latest expansion comes after the announcement of a $3 billion partnership between LG and Toyota. The third phase will mean a third major building on the campus, but no new jobs.

Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks said the lack of job growth is a blessing in disguise, due to the city’s already low unemployment rate and current housing challenges.

“In this kind of weird economic time that we are in, it’s unusual for a mayor to say ... but I’m kind of happy there aren’t any additional jobs here,” Bocks said.

More: LG Energy Solution officially acquires historic Old Wing Mission

Council also made amendments to the development agreement with LG regarding the new project’s infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, LG will cover anticipated infrastructure additions and upgrades, which could cost close to $50 million.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

While the approvals are important, Van Beek said it's still early in planning process, with LG only sharing preliminary site plans with Holland Planning Commission.

“They certainly have much more work and much more detailed plans they’ll need to continue to submit."

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Plans for LG's third phase continue, but there's a long way to go

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Promised IRS Funding Wouldn't Increase Audits For Regular Americans As IRS Audits Poorest Americans 5X More Often Than Others

    Once it was announced that the IRS would receive $80 billion in additional funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration sought to assure regular Americans that these funds would not make them more likely to get audited by the agency. Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said that individuals and small businesses making under $400,000 a year would not see audit rates increase. A recent White House press release highlighted how much of the funds are "dedicated to closing th

  • The Fed may have pumped so much money into the economy that it's now taking way longer to cut rates

    Interest rate cuts may not come so soon amid strong job growth and persistent inflation.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster

  • Biden gets Trumpy on trade

    Biden is borrowing a Trump tactic by proposing new tariffs on a few Chinese imports. But it's far from the Full Trump.

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • Schumer says US will provide $6.1 billion to Micron Technology for chip plants in NY, Idaho

    The Biden administration has reached an agreement to provide $6.1 billion in government support for Micron Technology to produce advanced memory computer chips in New York and Idaho. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., personally courted Micron to build what would ultimately be a set of four chip factories near Syracuse in the town of Clay. ”It will be the biggest memory chip plant in America,” said Schumer.

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • Middle East Crisis: Geopolitics Remains a Downside Risk for the Global Economic and Credit Outlook

    A full-scale Middle East conflict is unlikely but any further escalation of tensions would have significant adverse consequences for commodity markets and inflation, affirming geopolitical developments as a core economic challenge globally.

  • OCC was ‘asleep at the wheel’ on NYCB, Warren says

    The Massachusetts Democrat and another senator asked the regulator's acting chief why it approved NYCB's merger with Flagstar when the FDIC didn't and when it saw red flags.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.