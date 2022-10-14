Plans for mast in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park sparks opposition

People at at protest against plans for a 51m (167ft) telecommunications mast

A telecom mast to link financial traders in London and Ireland would be "hugely damaging" to a national park landscape, campaigners have claimed.

The developer said Preseli Hills is the ideal location for an urgently needed 51m (167ft) microwave tower.

But protesters said it would spoil views of privately owned Pantmaenog Forest near Rosebush, in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Maenclochog community council is also formally objecting the plan.

Preseli Hills have been "a sacred landscape for thousands of years," said Jess Wallace, an artist from Glandwr.

"Seventy-five years ago, the local residents fought off the MoD [Ministry of Defence], who wanted to appropriate this landscape," she said.

"My concern is the incursion of any development on what is a pristine landscape."

Pantmaenog Forest has public footpaths and is within the Preseli Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest.

"It is a sacred landscape and I think it sets a really dangerous precedent if this is allowed to go ahead," she added.

The new mast would provide a microwave link between data centres in London and Wexford, Ireland, related to financial trading.

Local artist and campaigner Jess Wallace says the telecommunication tower would harm a "pristine landscape"

The Dutch data network firm behind the plan, Wholesailor, said in a letter to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park it "urgently needed planning granted."

Pantmaenog Forest is the "optimum location", it added, explaining the TV mast at nearby Foel Dyrch cannot be used because it is at capacity.

The planning application said the galvanised steel lattice tower would reach a height of 430m (1,1410ft) above sea level on a hill above Rosebush.

It would include six mobile coverage antennas, which experts Digis said in a supporting document would increase capacity for future local networks and "resolve existing coverage constraints experienced today on all 3G and 4G networks".

The document did not state if any mobile operators were committed to using the mast.

Story continues

Peter Ainsworth, a regular walker in the forest, questioned the benefit to the local community.

Walker Peter Ainsworth says the mast will harm the tourism sector and provide no local benefits

"In terms of mobile coverage, you'd expect them to have spoken to the mobile phone companies," he said. "I wrote to EE and they confirmed that they already have three masts in the area and have no intention of putting another up or making use of this tower."

He added there will be economic harm "if the tourists find the area less attractive".

"What they're seeking to do is take the business to Ireland and process data there and make the money there," he added. "The national park must reject this out of hand."

The applicants, Britannia Towers II Ltd, declined to comment, according to their agent.

The consultation period for the application closes at midnight on 15 October.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority also declined to comment as the application is yet to be determined.