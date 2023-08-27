Plans to rebuild HB's restaurant on the Gulf, popular Sunset Beach Bar advance in Naples

Rendering of new HB's Restaurant, off Gulf Shore Boulevard North.

After more hiccups, plans to rebuild the popular HB’s on the Gulf are moving forward.

Preliminary plans for the beachfront restaurant and neighboring Sunset Beach Bar in Naples went back to the city's Design Review Board on Aug. 23, getting a unanimous thumbs up.

While the board granted preliminary and final approval for a near-identical design about a year ago, the developers faced obstacles after seeking a demolition permit this spring.

The petition granted by the Design Review Board in 2022 only referenced "renovations," and that's how the city interpreted it and advertised it in a public notice for the hearing.

After discovering the inconsistency, city planners gave The Athens Group, the developers, two options. Move forward with "renovations," or submit a new site plan and obtain preliminary and final approvals from the Design Review Board again, but for a new structure.

Developers chose the second option.

The new site plan has yet to be submitted to the city. Once submitted, it will undergo a review by all city departments and must be found sufficient again, before the developers can go back to the Design Review Board for final approval, which is required for the issuance of a building permit.

Architect: 'Nothing has changed'

Tim McCarthy, a project architect with Hart Howerton in New York, told the Design Review Board that essentially "nothing has changed," with the plans, except replacing wood decking with stone pavers in an outdoor gathering spot known as "The Grove."

He stressed the process to preserve the iconic restaurant and bar in concept had been "a long one," but the developers remained committed to it, keeping their promise to make them a focal point of their new five-star resort development known as Naples Beach Club, off Gulf Shore Boulevard North.

The resort project will feature luxury condos and a Four Seasons Resort on a 125-acre site, including the existing 18-hole golf course and a new Market Square.

Story continues

The new development will replace the landmark Naples Beach Hotel, owned and operated by the Watkins family for more than 70 years.

Previously: HB's restaurant expansion at Naples Beach Hotel survives appeal

More: Naples Beach Hotel: Residents challenge design board's approval of HB's restaurant changes

Layout for new HB's Restaurant and the Sunset Beach Bar, proposed as part of the Naples Beach Club development.

More than renovations

The Design Review Board first approved plans for a renovation of HB’s and the Sunset Beach Bar by the Watkinses in 2021.

The Athens Group supported that plan, but it later saw opportunities for improvement and brought a revised version back to the board last year that involved a rebuild, but still referenced renovations.

The developers secured a change in the property’s flood zone designation by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that allowed for the use of better construction technology, including dry floodproofing, through new construction, McCarthy said.

Importantly, he said, the “toes-in-the-sand” feel would not be lost.

The plan is to expand the footprint of HB’s by 3,500 square feet, while preserving its views and unassuming, coastal building style. The open-air Sunset Beach Bar will be completely rebuilt, with a more inviting design.

The bar will include a drink "rail" with seating overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

The new HB's will have a private dining room that will offer a chef’s table experience. The experience would allow diners to get up close and personal with the chef, offering them a more memorable, interactive meal.

The restaurant and bar will be open to all, not just hotel guests, or residents of the new resort development.

In case you missed it: Design Review Board gives final thumbs up to revised plans to upgrade, expand HB's in Naples

Rendering of new HB's Restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort, part of the Naples Beach Club development.

A homage to the past

At the hearing, members of the Design Review Board praised the project.

"I've always liked the design of this," said member Luke Fredrickson. "And this is the piece that really harkens back to the Beach Club style. Kind of a homage to what was there."

Member Doug Haughey said he was "very excited" to see the project come back to the board and move forward.

"It's always been a great gathering point and everybody knows that we don't have enough of that here in Naples, as far as the ability to be on the beach, and enjoy refreshments and food," he said.

Member Sabrina McCabe said she's glad the restaurant and bar will remain open to the public. She said they'll offer a "great spot" for dining and socializing, with great views and interesting character.

"The curve to the Sunset Beach Bar is a really interesting detail and gets you the views. So, it's a nice space," she said.

She also liked the fact that HB's will be larger, which she pointed out should ease the crowding experienced at the former restaurant, a cherished spot to celebrate milestone events, such as birthdays, graduations and retirements, in Naples.

Rendering of a "drink rail" for the new Sunset Beach Bar at the Four Seasons Resort in Naples.

While she said it might be a bit "off topic," McCabe stressed the need to enhance and protect the mangroves and dunes that are within steps of the redevelopment project, which could be "tricky."

She said she looked forward to a clearer picture of the project, including the exact placement of the proposed materials, when the board considers it on final approval.

Neighbor continues to oppose project

At the hearing, disgruntled neighbor Greg Myers continued to voice his opposition to the new restaurant and bar, urging the Design Review Board not to give them the green light, for myriad reasons, and threatening a lawsuit if it didn't listen to him.

"This is a brand new facility," he argued. "Lots of things have changed."

Myers suggested the petition should return to the Planning Advisory Board for a review, and to the City Council for final approval, while city planners didn't see those extra steps as necessary. He questioned how a new development could be built so close to the Gulf, under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's stricter coastal zone design and construction standards of today.

Additionally, Myers asserted the developers must obtain a special permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before they can proceed with construction, which the architect disputed.

If an Army Corps permit is required, Erica Martin, the city's planning director, said it would be identified by the building department in the site plan review process.

Location for HB's Restaurant and the Sunset Beach Bar in Naples.

After making his formal comments and running out of time to finish them at the podium, due to time limits on public speakers, Myers grew angry by responses he heard to his concerns from the architect, the board and city staff. After several outbursts, the board's chairman Stephen Hruby repeatedly banged a gavel, and asked Myers to quiet down and take a seat, before restoring order.

"You can bang it all you want," Myers said, getting testy, before acquiescing.

In one of his outbursts, he criticized Fredrickson, in particular, accusing him of voting for "every developer's project."

"You don't care," Myers told him.

Developers: Legal challenges are 'without merit'

In his persistent attempts to stop the Naples Beach Club redevelopment project, on the whole, Myers has filed a string of civil suits against the city, the developers and others. He's lost or voluntarily dropped most of those suits.

Three Naples residents, including Myers, appealed the Design Review Board's approval of the Watkins family's original plans for improving HB's and the Sunset Beach Bar, but City Council upheld the board's decision.

City planners have found the Naples Beach Club development consistent and compatible, with no concerns about any part of it, including the rebuild of HB’s and the Sunset Beach Bar.

The Athens Group has described Myers’s lawsuits and legal and procedural challenges as baseless and “without merit.” His efforts haven't stopped construction.

The new Four Seasons Resort, currently under construction, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025, including HB's and the Sunset Beach Bar.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: What's the latest with plans to rebuild HB's on the Gulf in Naples