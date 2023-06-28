Plans to scrap price cap on Royal Mail parcels risks squeezing sellers, eBay warns

An employee pulls a trolley load of parcels through the Royal Mail Plc sorting office in Chelmsford, U.K

EBay has fired a warning shot over plans to scrap a price cap on Royal Mail parcel deliveries, saying the move risks a fresh squeeze on hundreds of thousands of sellers.

One of the world’s biggest online marketplaces raised concerns about proposals that will for the first time allow Royal Mail to charge whatever it wants for second-class parcels.

Postal regulator Ofcom announced earlier this week that a cap on parcel deliveries – implemented ahead of Royal Mail’s privatisation in 2013 – was “no longer necessary” because of competition from rivals such as Amazon and Evri.

While a price cap on letters is to be retained, restrictions on parcels will be removed, according to proposals published by Ofcom on Monday.

Eve Williams, eBay UK general manager said: “eBay’s army of small business sellers have weathered quite a few storms over the last few years, so we are concerned about Ofcom’s recent removal of the price cap for Royal Mail on their parcel delivery service.”

A cap was introduced in 2012 to limit price increases ahead of Royal Mail being sold off and floated on the London Stock Exchange a year later. Second class letters and parcels weighing up to 2kg were pegged to inflation as defined by the consumer prices index.

However, Ofcom concluded that because of increased competition, the nominal price of sending a parcel by second-class post has lagged inflation.

For instance, the price of sending large parcels has risen from £5.10 to £5.49 between 2019/20 and 2023/24 if a customer pays for postage in the Post Office, and has fallen from £5 to £4.49 over the same period if bought online. The price of sending small parcels has risen from £3 to £3.49 if postage is bought in the Post Office and from £2.90 to £2.99 if purchased online.

The decision to remove the cap has sparked fears that businesses using eBay face a fresh assault after suffering from a year of industrial action by Royal Mail workers.

Ms Williams said eBay was concerned over the move, although did “understand that the delivery market has evolved considerably, and that some changes are inevitable as part of this”.

“We urge Ofcom to closely monitor the situation, so that prices can be kept as low and stable as possible for the many hundreds of thousands of small businesses who sell their products online, and for the millions of buyers who rely on these businesses for their shopping needs.”

Businesses using eBay have already experienced disruption as a result of a year of strikes by Royal Mail workers - Thomas Krych/SOPA Images

The Federation of Small Businesses echoed the comments by eBay. Policy chairman Tina McKenzie said: “Removing the safeguard cap on Royal Mail’s parcel services risks adding extra weight on the shoulders of many small business owners and sole traders.

“The lack of resources and bargaining power small firms have to navigate the postal services market means most small and medium sized enterprises have very limited scope to negotiate on price with delivery companies.”

She added: “For small businesses that trade internationally, our latest research shows a third are impacted by high intermediary fees.

“There’s already an overload of cost pressures holding small firms back from growth, not least the fresh interest rate rises. Giving a pass for a big corporation to raise costs on small firms at this time just does not feel right.”

Royal Mail has, however, called for further caps to be removed, and criticised Ofcom’s decision to retain the price cap on second-class letters.

A spokesman said: “We cannot understand the logic of a regulator that imposes a blunt price cap on second class letters and large letters when Royal Mail lost £419m last year and letter volumes have declined by more than 60pc since their peak in 2004/5.

“Alongside the high fixed costs associated with the six day letter and five day parcel delivery model and the continued structural decline in letters, the cap is another factor that impacts the financial sustainability of the Universal Service.

“We will actively participate in the consultation process, including providing a detailed, evidence-based submission to Ofcom.”

A spokesman for Ofcom said that its proposals would not prevent the regulator from stepping in if necessary before the next regulatory period ends in 2029.

