Plans in the works for southern Ocean County restaurant with three levels of dining

WARETOWN - The new owner of the former Breakers Kitchen & Tap on Route 9 hopes to reopen it as Three Story Grill, a new restaurant with three levels of indoor and outdoor dining, late this summer.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Harpoon Willy's in Wall and Half Moon Point in Point Pleasant, purchased Breakers Kitchen & Tap in 2023 and expects to begin a full renovation this month.

A banquet facility towards the back of the building, The Hall at Three Story, also will be available to book for weddings, corporate events, and other large gatherings.

"When looking for a new restaurant, we were drawn to Waretown because of potential," said John Kitrick, Jersey Shore Restaurant Group's chief executive officer and chief financial officer, in a statement to What's Going There. "Potential of what our building can become and potential for what southern Ocean County will become."

Plans, which need to go before the township's planning board, call for a new multilevel indoor/outdoor structure at the front of the building facing Route 9. The Hall banquet facility will remain a single level, Kitrick said.

The rest of the building will be renovated. It aims to be a "polished casual family-friendly tavern, and will feature a one-of-a-kind railcar room designed to mimic a classic railway carriage," Jersey Shore Restaurant Group said in a statement.

"With its three levels of dining, scenic rooftop and unique railcar room, Three Story Grill will offer an exceptional experience," Kitrick said. "Meanwhile, The Hall at Three Story will provide a beautiful and versatile event space."

Kitrick said the food and drink offerings will be similar to the company's other locations: fresh steaks, seafood, salads, burgers along with unique daily chef specials.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Group operates "family friendly restaurants with fun, lively bars," Kitrick said.

"Southern Ocean County is an area that we love because of the growing family population," Kitrick said. "Young families are headed here looking for more affordable housing and a slightly less hectic lifestyle and that's a demographic that we love to have as guests at our restaurants."

