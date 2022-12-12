U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.75
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,550.00
    +52.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,596.50
    +26.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.30
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.62
    -0.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +1.93 (+8.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2286
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8270
    +0.2770 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,976.76
    -188.81 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.05
    -8.20 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.65
    -12.98 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

PlanSource Benefits Administration Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

PlanSource
·3 min read
PlanSource
PlanSource

By integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions, the platform will enhance the HR and benefits experience for employers and employees

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, today announced that its PlanSource Benefits Administration platform is now available on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. This integration will allow an HR and benefits experience for employers and their employees.

Customers that use SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central and SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central Payroll solutions now have access to the PlanSource Benefits Administration platform for benefits communications, engagement, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. Additionally, customers can outsource all their benefit needs and services to PlanSource to be an extension of their HR team, allowing the customer to focus on strategic initiatives.

“Employers are looking for a more robust benefits administration and engagement platform, and they need those tools to work seamlessly with their HR and payroll processes to create a unified experience,” said Tom Signorello, Chief Executive Officer at PlanSource. “I’m excited about the PlanSource platform being available on SAP Store for customers to choose a leading benefits and engagement platform that will improve their business outcomes through smarter people decisions.”

PlanSource has a long history of partnering with human capital management (HCM) companies and is known for having strong API integrations. Additionally, when HCM platforms integrate with PlanSource, they can sell more, improve close ratios and retain customers by having all-encompassing solutions. An integrated HR and benefits platform helps HR teams to be more efficient and provides a better employee experience. With the platform’s integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, employees can make changes to their benefits, and it will be reflected in payroll deductions within the SAP SuccessFactors platform​ instantly. HR teams and employees will be able to access the PlanSource platform through a single sign-on, making it an easy-to-use experience.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,200 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc. is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

To learn more about the SAP and PlanSource partnership and integration, visit SAP Store.

About PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc.

PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PlanSource 732.706.0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com Cat Miller Vice President of Marketing & Communications, PlanSource 918.894.1298 cat.miller@plansource.com


Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid with Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Post-pandemic, consumers want things to return to normal. Employees? Not so much

    More than two and a half years later in a world yearning for normalcy, many workers are fed up and don't want to go back to the way things were

  • Here Are the 5 Big Moves Warren Buffett Made in 2022

    While there is much more to Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) than mere stock-picking, Berkshire's public equity portfolio does get a lot of attention. After displaying lots of patience over the past few years, Buffett made five relatively big stock buys in 2022 as markets fell. Here are Buffett's picks and why he may have picked these names specifically.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.

  • 15 Most Trusted Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most trusted companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Most Trusted Companies in the World. Companies are created not just to provide solutions that previously did not exist, but also to provide returns to […]

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • Uber sues NYC Taxi & Limo Commission to block rate increase for drivers

    Uber is suing the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC), which last month approved a fare hike for ride-hail apps and taxi drivers amid a post-pandemic driver shortage, rising operational costs and higher inflation. On November 15, the TLC voted to increase the per-minute rates of ride-hail drivers by 7.42% and per-mile rates by 23.93%, a move by the commission that is meant to attract more drivers to the roads to serve increasing passenger demand. In its petition, Uber called the increases "dramatic, unprecedented and unsupported hikes," noting that earlier fare increases have ranged from 1.46% to 5.34% and "accurately reflected the impact of inflation."

  • Among the Best-Managed Companies of 2022, Some Warning Signs

    These companies score well overall in the WSJ Management Top 250. But there are red flags in at least one area.

  • Robinhood Has a new Plan as it Fights for Survival

    Robinhood , the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for their future the Robinhood way - no employer necessary." The brokerage will offer a 1% "match" to customers who contribute money to an individual retirement account through the program.

  • Robots set their sights on a new job: sewing blue jeans

    Will a robot ever make your blue jeans? There is a quiet effort underway to find out — involving clothing and technology companies, including Germany’s Siemens AG and Levi Strauss & Co. "Clothing is the last trillion-dollar industry that hasn’t been automated," said Eugen Solowjow, who heads a project at a Siemens lab in San Francisco that has worked on automating apparel manufacturing since 2018.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Should You Quit a Chaotic Job Right Now, or Stick It Out?

    Tech firms including Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are cutting jobs to prepare for economic uncertainty. Former chief executives, like Walt Disney ’s Robert Iger, are back to chart a new course, and new ones like Elon Musk are inciting chaos.