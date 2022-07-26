U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

PlanSource Partner Marketplace Experiences Meaningful Growth in Q2

PlanSource
·5 min read
PlanSource
PlanSource

Nine partners have been added to the Partner Marketplace to support HR teams in leveling up their benefits offering to employees

ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today that nine additional employer benefits providers have joined the company’s Partner Marketplace — a curated list of best-fit partners designed to maximize HR and broker efficiency, employee engagement and plan participation.

With five generations in the workforce, the benefits landscape must evolve to meet the needs of all workers. Unique benefits are bridging the gap between employee retention and total compensation packages. HR leaders are turning to all sorts of benefits types to attract, retain and engage top talent.

PlanSource’s employer benefit partners cover all the categories needed to remain a competitive employer in the modern job market – from chronic disease management and employee assistance programs, mental health programs and travel benefits to home programs and chronic disease management programs. PlanSource Marketplace vendors arm HR leaders with the resources to address a wide variety of employee needs and demands.

The new partners joining the Partner Marketplace in Q2 include:

  • BBPAdmin – BBPAdmin is a nationwide leader in pre-tax employee benefit administration with a focus on compliance and service, specializing in FMLA and COBRA, and FSA, HRA, HSA and Commuter as well as Lifestyle & Wellness accounts. Operating nationwide since 1977 gives BBP Admin the expertise and experience in handling any hurdle related to employee benefit administration.

  • dayzz – dayzz is an innovative organizational sleep program backed by scientific research that provides end-to-end sleep solutions for multiple sleep conditions. Through its mobile app, powered by AI along with the support of human sleep coaches, dayzz is a one-stop shop enabling employees to find the best solution for their sleep problems, improving their overall health and performance while reducing associated costs.

  • Homethrive – Homethrive is the next-generation caregiving support innovator that’s revolutionizing support for unpaid family caregivers and their loved ones. Their family caregiving platform, Dari, uniquely integrates their digital assistant for coaching, navigation and resources with expert personal interaction and service coordination to reduce the work, worry and stress for employees doubling as unpaid family caregivers, allowing them to be more present and productive at work.

  • Legal Resources – Legal resources is an employee benefit that provides high-quality legal services to our members, helping them to lead lives free of major legal expenses.

  • Masa MTS – Emergencies are inevitable, and MASA MTS provides a gap coverage that protects your family from being crippled by emergency transportation bills. MASA MTS works with ambulance companies operating in the continental United States and Canada, meaning that you will be protected from out-of-pocket expenses, regardless of which ambulance picks you up, regardless of the benefits network.

  • PTO Exchange – PTO Exchange is the leading benefits platform that allows employees to self-direct the value of their unused paid time off (PTO) for other needs and causes, including retirement, student loans, charitable donations, cash distributions and more. PTO Exchange increases employee engagement and retention, builds loyalty and allows companies to stand out in a competitive job market, all while reducing balance sheet liabilities and strengthening culture and community.

  • SoFi – SoFi at Work pairs employee financial well-being solutions, including student loan benefits, with personalized support, convenience, ease of use, and educational tools and resources to offer a seamless and holistic employee experience.

  • ThrivePass – ThrivePass is an innovative technology company dedicated to improving the world of employee benefits. They work with clients worldwide, and their offerings include lifestyle spending accounts, tuition reimbursement and repayment programs, COBRA administration, HSA, FSA, HRA and commuter benefits.

  • Wysa – Wysa is a mental health and well-being platform that offers 24/7 access to AI-guided self-help, unlimited human-coaching support and 150+ on-demand self-help tools, all underpinned by emotionally intelligent conversational AI that guides people towards the right help at the right time.

Customers who offer these benefits to their employees receive a streamlined onboarding process with templated plan design and an optimized employee shopping experience to drive engagement, making it easier to launch and offer these programs to employees. Employees can easily shop for and select these benefits within the PlanSource shopping experience. Dani Engleking, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Givinga, one of PlanSource’s original Marketplace partners, attests that “what differentiates PlanSource is how you present these innovative value-added products on that Partner Marketplace. Plus, making sure that everyone is aligned in the same mission to make sure employees are getting the best benefits.”

“There are thousands of providers in the market relevant to employers and brokers today. While choice and competition are important, too much creates buyer confusion, inefficiencies and not having scale in launching the products risks a poor employee experience,” said Bradley Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer at PlanSource. “To combat these market pressures, PlanSource is curating this list of top vendors covering the entire benefits ecosystem to provide a better overall broker, customer and employee experience. We can empower our broker community to promote and design unique benefit strategies for the customers they serve.”

Learn more about PlanSource’s Partner Marketplace.

About PlanSource
PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PlanSource 732.706.0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com Cat Miller VP of Marketing & Communications, PlanSource 918.894.1298 cat.miller@plansource.com


