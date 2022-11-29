The Plant Announces Strategic Business Alliance With RE Strategies, LLC

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, announces a strategic business alliance with RE Strategies LLC (restratsequity.com), a finance firm founded in Castle Pine, CO.

RE Strategies provides a wide array of creative financing options to the commercial real estate market, an addition to valuable capital sourcing for the cannabis industry and businesses of all sizes. With more than 35 years of finance experience, RE Strategies brings a wealth of business and capital resources to NutraNomics and its aggressive plan for growth.

David Morgenstern of RE Strategies, LLC, and Marcellus SaenzRico of NEX Capital Group played a key role in facilitating the transaction that brought The Plant, a white-label manufacturer of premium cannabis-based products, under the NutraNomics umbrella. Mr. Morgenstern's cannabis industry relationships and capital investments, in combination with Mr. SaenzRico's work to capitalize The Plant, were instrumental in bringing this critical acquisition to fruition.

"I believe that the quality of the production facility, and the outstanding sales and operational expertise of Jonathon Bishop, CEO of Nutranomics and Geoff Bazegian, President and CRO of Nutranomics, is creating the ideal blueprint for a future, Nationwide MSO", remarked Mr. Morgenstern.

"We are very pleased to be working with RE Strategies," commented Jonathan Bishop, NutraNomics' CEO. "RE Strategies has been very instrumental in not only assisting us with our financial needs, but helping us to source complementary merger and acquisition opportunities to grow our business. There's no one better equipped to help us reach our goals than the team at RE Strategies."

NutraNomics looks forward to further collaboration announcements with RE Strategies in the near future.

