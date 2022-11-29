U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

The Plant Announces Strategic Business Alliance With RE Strategies, LLC

Nutranomics Inc.
·2 min read
Nutranomics Inc.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, announces a strategic business alliance with RE Strategies LLC (restratsequity.com), a finance firm founded in Castle Pine, CO.

RE Strategies provides a wide array of creative financing options to the commercial real estate market, an addition to valuable capital sourcing for the cannabis industry and businesses of all sizes. With more than 35 years of finance experience, RE Strategies brings a wealth of business and capital resources to NutraNomics and its aggressive plan for growth.

David Morgenstern of RE Strategies, LLC, and Marcellus SaenzRico of NEX Capital Group played a key role in facilitating the transaction that brought The Plant, a white-label manufacturer of premium cannabis-based products, under the NutraNomics umbrella. Mr. Morgenstern's cannabis industry relationships and capital investments, in combination with Mr. SaenzRico's work to capitalize The Plant, were instrumental in bringing this critical acquisition to fruition.

"I believe that the quality of the production facility, and the outstanding sales and operational expertise of Jonathon Bishop, CEO of Nutranomics and Geoff Bazegian, President and CRO of Nutranomics, is creating the ideal blueprint for a future, Nationwide MSO", remarked Mr. Morgenstern.

"We are very pleased to be working with RE Strategies," commented Jonathan Bishop, NutraNomics' CEO. "RE Strategies has been very instrumental in not only assisting us with our financial needs, but helping us to source complementary merger and acquisition opportunities to grow our business. There's no one better equipped to help us reach our goals than the team at RE Strategies."

NutraNomics looks forward to further collaboration announcements with RE Strategies in the near future.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC:NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com

NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

Forward Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Press Contact:
Geoff Bazegian, IR@nutranomics.com

SOURCE: NutraNomics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729258/The-Plant-Announces-Strategic-Business-Alliance-With-RE-Strategies-LLC

