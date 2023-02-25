Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8.94% from 2023 to 2027: Driven by Increasing demand for single-serve, multi-packs in beverage market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant-based beverages processing equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,328.36 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94%. The increasing demand for single-serve, multi-packs in the beverage market. Buyers and retailers are seeking multi-packs and variety-packs to attract consumers to try new products or variants of their products. Furthermore, there is an increase in demand for sustainable packaging. This is because buyers are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and seeking increased packing-material reuse. Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are also key drivers for the increase in demand for the market. Vendors in the global market have devised various strategies to increase their profit margins, and maintain product quality, thereby increasing the shelf life of plant-based beverages. Know about other drivers-Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Plant-based beverages processing equipment market – Vendor Analysis

The global plant-based beverages processing equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer plant-based beverages processing equipment in the market are ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Buhler AG, Coperion GmbH, Enprosyst Solution Pvt. Ltd., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flottweg SE, GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corp., HRS Process Systems Ltd., KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Pro Mach Inc., Seppelec S.L, SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., TCP Pioneer Inc., TechQu, and Tetra Pak Group and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Soy, Almond, Oat, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The homogenizer segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. End consumers seek to recognize the contents of pre-packaged foods and experience consistency in the taste whenever they consume. This is a result of homogenization. The plant-based beverages processing equipment market adopted processes like making use of high-pressure systems to blend various substances properly to speed up the manufacturing line. Factors like these will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global plant-based beverages processing equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global plant-based beverages processing equipment market.

APAC is estimated to account for 63% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors like government initiatives, rapid growth in the vegan population, and the introduction and partnerships of global brands with suppliers and retailers.

Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - The expanding global vegan population base is one of the primary growth drivers of the global plant-based beverages processing equipment market. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is also influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period. There is rapid adoption of automation in packaging processes such as filling, labeling, and palletizing. The advantages of automation include waste reduction and faster rectification of operational problems.

Major challenges – The increasing energy cost is one of the major concerns among players operating in the food and beverage industry. The chances of cross-contamination are very high during the filling and packaging processes. For instance, while filling plant-based beverages, there is a chance that the food particles might get trapped between the elastomer seals of the filling heads. Food particles can also get clogged in the empty spaces inside the filling equipment. This can lead to the contamination of the products being filled using this filling and packaging equipment. These factors might restrict the sales of such filling equipment.

What are the key data covered in this Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market vendors

Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1328.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Buhler AG, Coperion GmbH, Enprosyst Solution Pvt. Ltd. , Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flottweg SE, GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corp., HRS Process Systems Ltd., KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Pro Mach Inc., Seppelec S.L, SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., TCP Pioneer Inc., TechQu, and Tetra Pak Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Homogenizer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Filtration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Heat exchangers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Filling and packaging systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Soy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Almond - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Oat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

12.5 Buhler AG

12.6 Coperion GmbH

12.7 Flottweg SE

12.8 GEA Group AG

12.9 Hosokawa Micron Corp.

12.10 HRS Process Systems Ltd.

12.11 KHS GmbH

12.12 KRONES AG

12.13 Pro Mach Inc.

12.14 Seppelec S.L

12.15 SiccaDania

12.16 SPX FLOW Inc.

12.17 Tetra Pak Group

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

