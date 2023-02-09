U.S. markets closed

Plant-based beverages processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% by 2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global plant-based beverages processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.32836 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market - Five Forces
The global plant-based beverages processing equipment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product type (homogenizer, filtration, heat exchangers, filling and packaging systems, and others), type (Soy, Almond, Oat, and Others)

  • The homogenizer segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. End consumers seek to recognize the contents of pre-packaged foods and experience the same taste whenever they consume them. This becomes possible through homogenization. Most homogenizer machines make use of high-pressure systems to blend raw materials properly. Moreover, the plant-based beverages processing equipment market adopted these processes to speed up the manufacturing line. Therefore, these factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global plant-based beverages processing equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global plant-based beverages processing equipment market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 63% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC is driven by factors such as the introduction of global brands, partnerships of global brands with suppliers and retailers, government initiatives to promote the consumption of plant-based food products, growing awareness among people about the benefits of plant-based beverages, and rapid growth in the vegan population. China is the most prominent market for vendors of plant-based beverages due to concerns regarding the degrading quality of meat and health issues associated with meat products. Such factors will increase the forecast period.

Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The shelf life extension of food products is notably driving the market growth

  • The need to reduce food wastage has become a major concern for most countries. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN estimates that 1.3 billion tons, or nearly one-third of food produced worldwide, are wasted annually.

  • The wastage of products often leaves retailers with financial losses. However, vendors have devised various strategies to increase their profit margins. This will help maintain the product quality, thereby increasing the shelf life of plant-based beverages.

  • Manufacturers are spending heavily on modern technology and are designing products that will help store these beverages for a long period and help keep the food fresh.

  • Additionally, end-users in the market are also opting for different types of plant-based beverage processing equipment to store different plant-based beverages such as soya and almond.

  • Furthermore, many food service operators also use this equipment that helps them store beverages for increased shelf life. Therefore, such factors are boosting the global market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Increasing health consciousness is an emerging trend in the market

  • One of the positive trends which can influence the growth of the global market in the coming years is the increasing health consciousness among consumers.

  • The increasing instances of obesity and related diseases are making consumers more health-conscious. Hence, they demand food and beverage products that are natural and low in fat and calories.

  • Moreover, key market players have also started coming up with new plant-based products that have lower fat and calorie content to cater to the changing consumer demands.

  • The increasing popularity of health and wellness products and services, especially among young consumers, in the age group of 18-32 years.

  • Many consumers are also ready to pay a premium price for healthy products that offer various functional benefits. Therefore, the increasing demand for healthy food and beverage products will help grow the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The chances of contamination while filling and packaging are major challenges impeding the market growth.

  • Filling and packaging is an unavoidable process in the food and beverage sector.

  • However, the chances of cross-contamination are very high during the filling process. Food particles can also get stuck, trapped, or clogged in between various components of filling and packaging machines.

  • Therefore, cross contamination increases the maintenance costs of the processing equipment.

  • These factors might restrict the sales of such filling equipment over the next five years. Hence, factors like these will have a negative impact on the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this plant-based beverages processing equipment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plant-based beverages processing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the plant-based beverages processing equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the plant-based beverages processing equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based beverages processing equipment market vendors

Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

177

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,328.36 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.2

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Thailand

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Buhler AG, Coperion GmbH, Enprosyst Solution Pvt. Ltd. , Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flottweg SE, GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corp., HRS Process Systems Ltd., KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Pro Mach Inc., Seppelec S.L, SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., TCP Pioneer Inc., TechQu, and Tetra Pak Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 6.3 Homogenizer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Filtration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Heat exchangers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Filling and packaging systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Soy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Almond - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Oat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • 12.5 Buhler AG

  • 12.6 Coperion GmbH

  • 12.7 Flottweg SE

  • 12.8 GEA Group AG

  • 12.9 Hosokawa Micron Corp.

  • 12.10 HRS Process Systems Ltd.

  • 12.11 KHS GmbH

  • 12.12 KRONES AG

  • 12.13 Pro Mach Inc.

  • 12.14 Seppelec S.L

  • 12.15 SiccaDania

  • 12.16 SPX FLOW Inc.

  • 12.17 Tetra Pak Group

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-beverages-processing-equipment-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-94-by-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301741808.html

SOURCE Technavio

