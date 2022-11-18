Plant-based Burger Patties Market to grow by USD 2.13 Billion By 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plant-based burger patties market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The plant-based burger patties market is poised to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period. View Free Sample Report of Plant-based Burger Patties Market in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market

Plant-based Burger Patties Market: Vendor Offerings

The global plant-based burger patties market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global plant-based burger patties market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Rivalry among vendors is high. Vendors, therefore, opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Low product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers plant-based burger patties such as Black Beans and Mushrooms.

Beyond Meat Inc.: The company offers plant-based burger patties such as Cookout classic with no soy and no gluten.

Conagra Brands Inc.: The company offers plant-based burger patties under the brand name Gardein.

Impossible Foods Inc.: The company offers plant-based burger patties such as Frozen burgers 8 packs, 2 packs, and 6 packs.

Kellogg Co.: The company offers plant-based burger patties such as MorningStar Farms, Incogmeato, and Kashi.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Plant-based Burger Patties Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Distribution Channel

By Geography

Story continues

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global plant-based burger patties industry by value?

What will be the size of the global plant-based burger patties industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global plant-based burger patties industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global plant-based burger patties market?

Register & Subscribe on the Technavio Subscription Platform Now!

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Refine your business plan & growth

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying the Burger Patties Market report, Buy the Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:

Bakery Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the bakery products market segmentation by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Probiotics Market by Product, End-user, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the probiotics market segmentation by product (probiotic functional food and beverage, dietary supplements, and animal feed), end-user (human probiotics and animal probiotics), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, discounters, convenience stores, and online stores), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Plant-based Burger Patties Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 40.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALPHA FOODS, Amazon.com Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hilarys Drink Eat Well LLC, Hungry Planet Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Kellogg Co., Kroger Co., Laura s Lean, Life Health Foods NZ Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Tesco Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., The Meatless Farm Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Transcend Information Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Upton s Naturals, V2 Food Pty Ltd., and WH Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Beyond Meat Inc.

10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

10.6 Impossible Foods Inc.

10.7 Kellogg Co.

10.8 Kroger Co.

10.9 Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

10.10 Nestle SA

10.11 Tesco Plc

10.12 WH Group Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Unified

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-burger-patties-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-13-billion-by-2026--segmentation-by-distribution-channel-and-geography---technavio-301681141.html

SOURCE Technavio