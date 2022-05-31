Plant Based Collagen Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 12.3 Bn at 8% by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Demand for Plant Based Collagen to Rise Rapidly Over Decade: Future Market Insights Report

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of plant-based Collagen are estimated to reach a value of USD 12.3 Bn by 2032, surging at an 8% CAGR through the decade.



Plant-based collagen is made using plant-based ingredients. Collagen production with yeast or bacteria is both cost-effective and scalable in a lab environment. Plant-based collagen provides several advantages in comparison to animal collagen, including a decreased risk of allergies due to its regulated manufacturing process.

The market is expected to grow as a result of the numerous health advantages associated with the use of plant-based collagen. Other factors impacting the market are the increase of "vegan" lifestyles, in addition to lactose intolerance and dairy product allergies. Several regulatory bodies strongly encourage consumers to use plant-based collagen.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is expected to have 38% plant based collagen market share.

US is anticipated to holds 65% plant based collagen market share in North American market.

Europe is expected to have 31% plant based collagen market share.

Germany is likely to holds 22% plant based collagen market share in European market.

Asia is expected to have 20% plant based collagen market share.

China holds 32% plant based collagen market share in Asian market.

Market players are experimenting with new ways on increasing production capacity and also doing research and innovation to create products.





" The growing focus on the consumption of plant based collagen in developed regions such as Europe and North America is likely to open lucrative opportunity for market players in the long run", -says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Plant-based collagen has a strongly competitive global market. Key companies are contributing to the worldwide market through product releases, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and another important organic as well as inorganic strategies.

Some of the leading companies offering plant based collagen are Unived, SMPNutra, Olena Health, OZiva, Seniority.IN, Rejuvenated, Raw Beauty Lab, Nutricore Biosciences PVT. LTD, HealthKart, Your Super, PlantFusion, Nutricore Biosciences Private Limited among others.

Plant Based Collagen Market by Category

By Source, Plant Based Collagen Market is segmented as:

Black Beans

Soy

Kidney Beans

Pumpkin Seed

Squash Seed

Sunflower Seed

Chia Seed

Pistachio

Peanut

Cashew

Others





By Form, Plant Based Collagen Market is segmented as:

Drink

Powder

Gummies

Others

By End Use Industry, Plant Based Collagen Market is segmented as:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

