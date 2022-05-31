U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

Plant Based Collagen Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 12.3 Bn at 8% by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

·4 min read
Demand for Plant Based Collagen to Rise Rapidly Over Decade: Future Market Insights Report

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of plant-based Collagen are estimated to reach a value of USD 12.3 Bn by 2032, surging at an 8% CAGR through the decade.

Plant-based collagen is made using plant-based ingredients. Collagen production with yeast or bacteria is both cost-effective and scalable in a lab environment. Plant-based collagen provides several advantages in comparison to animal collagen, including a decreased risk of allergies due to its regulated manufacturing process.

The market is expected to grow as a result of the numerous health advantages associated with the use of plant-based collagen. Other factors impacting the market are the increase of "vegan" lifestyles, in addition to lactose intolerance and dairy product allergies. Several regulatory bodies strongly encourage consumers to use plant-based collagen.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • North America is expected to have 38% plant based collagen market share.

  • US is anticipated to holds 65% plant based collagen market share in North American market.

  • Europe is expected to have 31% plant based collagen market share.

  • Germany is likely to holds 22% plant based collagen market share in European market.

  • Asia is expected to have 20% plant based collagen market share.

  • China holds 32% plant based collagen market share in Asian market.

  • Market players are experimenting with new ways on increasing production capacity and also doing research and innovation to create products.

" The growing focus on the consumption of plant based collagen in developed regions such as Europe and North America is likely to open lucrative opportunity for market players in the long run", -says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Plant-based collagen has a strongly competitive global market. Key companies are contributing to the worldwide market through product releases, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and another important organic as well as inorganic strategies.

Some of the leading companies offering plant based collagen are Unived, SMPNutra, Olena Health, OZiva, Seniority.IN, Rejuvenated, Raw Beauty Lab, Nutricore Biosciences PVT. LTD, HealthKart, Your Super, PlantFusion, Nutricore Biosciences Private Limited among others.

Plant Based Collagen Market by Category

By Source, Plant Based Collagen Market is segmented as:

  • Black Beans

  • Soy

  • Kidney Beans

  • Pumpkin Seed

  • Squash Seed

  • Sunflower Seed

  • Chia Seed

  • Pistachio

  • Peanut

  • Cashew

  • Others

By Form, Plant Based Collagen Market is segmented as:

  • Drink

  • Powder

  • Gummies

  • Others

By End Use Industry, Plant Based Collagen Market is segmented as:

  • Food and Beverage

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

TOC Continue…

Have a Look at Related Research Reports: 

Ultramarine Pigments Market: The global sales/shipment of ultramarine pigments is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

Cheese Flavor Market: The global sales of cheese flavor are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period.

Clean Label Starch Market: The demand for clean label starch is due to chemical-free, non-GMO, and natural food products.

Distilled Monoglycerides Market: The global sales of distilled monoglycerides are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period.

Potato Granules Market: The global sales of potato granules are expected to witness growth over the forecast period. On a global basis, the potato is the fourth most important world food crop.

