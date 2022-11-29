Plant-based Expression Systems Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Plant-based Expression Systems Market By Product (Biosimilars, Cell Therapies, Gene Therapies, Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, And Others), Plant (Algae, Barley, Benth, Duckweed, Lettuce, Maize, Moss, Rice, Tomato, Tobacco, And Wheat Germ), Type Of Service (Research And Development, Manufacturing, Fill/Finish, And Others), Expression System (Stable Expression System And Transient Expression System))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030" According to company's newest research, the Global Plant-based Expression Systems Market is predicted to show a promising CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2030.

The key player in the market includes Medicago, Leaf Expression Systems, Eleva, iBIO, Creative Biogene, PlantForm, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., G+Flas Life Sciences, Kentucky Bioprocessing, Angany, Stine Seed (ProdiGene Inc.), ORF Genetics, Profacgen, Phylloceuticals, Cape Biologix Technologies (Cape Bio Pharms), CC-Pharming (Also known as Ruicheng Haihui Biotechnology), Calyxt, CellFree Sciences Co.,Ltd., GenScript, Icon Genetics GmbH, Lifeasible, Agrenvec S.L., Samabriva., ATB Therapeutics. And Bright Biotech and others.

The plant-based expression method has drawn extensive interest because of its high media compatibility, safety, and affordability traits. Because of their benefits, such as lower costs, high scaling flexibility, environmental friendliness, and low contamination risks, plant expression systems are a practical choice for producing antibodies, vaccines, and complex biomolecules. The rise in chronic diseases, the high demand for protein expression research, the escalating R&D for disease therapeutics, the expansion of government funding for the commercialization of plant expression technologies, and technological advancements in plant expression systems are all expected to favor the growth of the plant-based expression systems market during the forecast period. Additional market-driving drivers include the improvement of protein-engineering technologies, the rise in demand for protein therapeutics and Rising drug development costs. Growing demand for biologics, continuous initiatives to enhance the development of suture technologies, and other factors are expected to propel the global market for plant-based biologics to grow at a healthy rate soon. Plants have been used to express a variety of therapeutic antibodies. As a result, it's crucial to use plant-based protein expression methods to scale production and satisfy consumer demand. However, the elevated price of equipment and protein expression reagents could limit market expansion.

Government financing for advancing plant expression technologies is one of the key factors propelling the market for plant-based expression systems. The high frequency of chronic and hereditary disorders, the development of protein-engineering technologies, the surge in demand for protein therapies, and rising drug development costs are other factors driving the market. The global market for plant-based biologics is anticipated to expand at a healthy rate in the foreseeable future, driven by rising demand for biologics, ongoing efforts to advance the development of such products, and further optimizing related technologies.

Despite the widespread use of protein therapies in research and development and medication development, the creation of recombinant proteins can occasionally be costly, difficult, and time-consuming. The efficiency of therapeutic recombinant proteins can be decreased, and even adverse effects can result from the fact that the recombinant proteins produced in cells might not be the same as the native ones. However, the pricey equipment, protein expression reagents, and labour-intensive, complex manufacturing of recombinant proteins may restrain market growth in the years to come.

The North American plant-based expression systems market is expected to register a major market share due to increased R&D spending on plant expression technologies and a rise in the need for protein-based medicines. The US government is the leading proponent of innovative plant-based recombinant protein synthesis techniques, primarily for creating influenza vaccines.

In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial expansion because of the rise in chronic diseases and the vital need for brand-new vaccines and antibodies. The lucrative development in the area is mainly related to regional manufacturers' growing interest in protein treatments.

Key Market Developments

In Sept 2022, KBio and Leaf Expression Systems Ltd. have formed a strategic partnership (LES). Through this partnership, KBio would investigate ways for LES' cutting-edge technologies can be integrated with its current plant-based platform to improve the discovery and manufacture of innovative protein-based treatments for rare and infectious diseases in the present and the future.

In July 2022, Creative Biogene presents zebrafish disease models to aid in the study of toxicology and drug discovery. In order to model human genetic diseases in zebrafish, Creative Biogene has employed a variety of techniques. These zebrafish models offer insights into the pathogenesis of human diseases, the discovery of associated drugs, the toxicology of those drugs, and the evaluation of novel small molecule inhibitors.

In September 2021- SupraVec, Leaf Expression Systems' new unique vector-based expression technology for the quick generation of proteins, vaccines, and complex biomolecules within plant leaf tissue.

In April 2021, PlantForm Corporation, PlantPraxis Biotecnologia, and Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz stated a collaboration research and development agreement to develop a biosimilar pembrolizumab for the Brazilian market. Pembrolizumab, the original antibody drug, is widely used in immunotherapy to treat a variety of cancers including melanoma, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and stomach cancer.

In January 2021, bio unveiled its fast-pharming method, which streamlines glycoengineering and accelerates process development by using plants to generate recombinant proteins at scale transiently. Within the fast-pharming framework

Market Segmentation

Global Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Biosimilars

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Others

Global Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by Plant, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Algae

Barley

Bent

Duckweed

Lettuce

Maize

Moss

Rice

Tomato

Tobacco

Wheat Germ

Global Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by the Type of Services, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Fill / Finish

Others

Global Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by the Expression System, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Stable Expression System

Transient Expression System

Global Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Plant-based Expression Systems Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

