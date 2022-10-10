U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,638.25
    -15.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,255.00
    -98.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,051.00
    -50.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.90
    -7.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.04
    -0.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.30
    -10.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.80
    -0.45 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9744
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4390
    +0.1090 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,477.96
    +96.34 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.63
    -10.39 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Plant-based Fish Market is Pegged to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% During 2022-2032 and Reach Over the Value of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

By 2032, the plant-based fish market is expected to be worth nearly US$ 1.3 Billion. Plant-based Meat Market to grow at a CAGR of 19% through 2032. Plant-based Beverage Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net worth of the rapidly growing plant-based fish market is estimated to be around US$ 767 Million in the current year 2022. According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of plant-based fish are estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.3 Billion by 2032, surging at a 5.8% CAGR through the decade.

As health concerns about excessive meat consumption grow, consumers are turning to a variety of meat substitutes. This venture is primarily benefiting sales of plant-based fish products.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12756

According to the report, there has been a 114% increase in mentions of vegan food and cooking worldwide in recent years, with 60% of vegans and 40% of vegetarians adopting this lifestyle in the last seven years. The future of plant-based foods is expected to remain extremely bright as a result of such promising trends, with a highly positive impact expected on plant-based fish demand as well.

Furthermore, plant-based fish products are typically sold at premium prices, making them out of reach for consumers with low to moderate incomes. Extensive regulatory compliance as a result of obtaining multiple certifications frequently causes product launches to be delayed, resulting in limited availability for consumers across regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The market for plant-based fish products in the United States is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

  • Concern for the environment was cited by nearly a quarter of all UK citizens as the primary reason for switching to a plant-based diet.

  • Burger patties are typically round and flattened servings of fish and other veg/non-veg products.

  • Soy-based protein is naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fat, it is popular among people of all ages, including the elderly and those suffering from cardiovascular disease.

  • As a result of changing lifestyles, hypermarkets and supermarkets have become the most popular distribution channels among consumers.

The demand for plant-based protein supplements has skyrocketed in recent years. With an increasing number of consumers worldwide adopting a vegan lifestyle, the global plant-based fish market is expected to grow rapidly,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-fish-market

Competitive Landscape

As competition heats up, companies in the plant-based fish market are focusing on product launches to gain a competitive advantage. The presence of a plethora of manufacturers in the global plant-based fish market makes the landscape highly competitive in nature. Key manufacturers are actively pursuing a variety of expansion strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and other capacity expansion strategies.

  • Beyond Meat Inc. announced a three-year strategic global agreement with McDonald's Corporation in January 2021.

Some of the key players in the Plant-Based Fish Market include Gardein by Conagra Brands, MorningStar Farms, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise, Roquette Frères S.A., Kellogg’s, Tyson Foods, Inc., Sotexpro SA, Crown Soya Protein Group, Puris Proteins, LLC, Ingredion GmbH, Glanbia plc, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of plant-based fish presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

Plant-Based Fish Market by Category

By Product Type

  • Burger Patty

  • Fillets

  • Crumbles & Grounds

By Source

  • Soy-based Protein

  • Wheat-based Protein

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Specialty Food Stores

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle east and Africa

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12756

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

          3.5.1.1. Producers

          3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

          3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

      3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

      3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

  3.6. Global Plant Based Fish Market - Pricing Analysis

      3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

      3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

      3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

      3.6.4. Factors affecting Pricing

  3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

  3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

  3.9. Regulatory Landscape

      3.9.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

      3.9.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

      3.9.3. Import/Export Policies

  3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

  3.11. Consumers Survey Analysis

  3.12. Macro-Economic Factors

  3.13. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

4. Global Plant Based Fish Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC continued..!

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food & Beverage Domain   

Plant-based Fish Feed Market Size : Plant-based Fish Feed Market is valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2021. It is set to grow at 6% CAGR through 2032 at a value of US$ 12.2 Bn.

Fish Powder Market Share : Fish Powder Market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 767 Million by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2032.

Plant-Based Food Market Trends : Plant-Based Food Market is expected to reach market valuation of USD 10.9 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 12.2% by 2022-2032.

Plant-Based Protein Market Growth : Plant-Based Protein Market enjoyed a year-on-year (YOY) growth of 6.7% in 2021 to total sales of USD 11.3 Bn and is projected to surpass USD 22.5 Bn in 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2%

Plant-Based Ingredients Market Analysis : Plant-Based Ingredients Market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 8.5 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 12.2% by 2022-2032.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • 4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

    These companies have the fuel to continue piping income into their investors' pockets in the coming years.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • Why Are My Inflation-Protected Bonds Falling When Inflation Is So High?

    You would think this would be TIPS’ time to shine. Instead, the prices of Treasury inflation-protected securities—government bonds that are adjusted to keep up with inflation—have declined this year, even as inflation has soared. The comparable loss for ICE’s index of regular Treasury bonds was 13.5%.

  • 2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    The S&P 500 market index is down more than 30% year to date and the more growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite lost more than 30% over the same span. Taken together, these two effects make me want to pound the table about investing in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) right now. Semiconductor giant Intel's latest earnings report was admittedly disappointing.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: What Will Ailing Market Rally Discover On Columbus Day?

    The market rally attempt is reeling, back near bear lows. What will investors discover on Columbus Day?

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Reverse Split Is a Warning Sign

    Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Walgreens Stock, and 2 Reasons to Sell

    If you want income, you're in the right spot, but if you want growth, you might want to look elsewhere.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • One of the most reliable stock market indicators — short-interest ratio — is near a record high, and that’s a bearish omen

    Investors are betting heavily on a decline in stock prices. They're usually right, according to research.

  • Charles Schwab: Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is Beaten

    (Bloomberg) -- The conventional wisdom with stock bulls is that prices will take off when the Federal Reserve wins its fight against inflation. But the end of surging consumer costs could unleash another round of bad news.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceA s

  • 2 Cheap Bank Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Goldman Sachs has by far been the better performing of the two in recent years, while Citigroup has struggled over the past decade or so. Let's take a look at these two cheap bank stocks. Goldman Sachs is one of the best values out there right now.

  • 10 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 best fundamental stocks to buy. If you want to see some more of the best fundamental stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy. A good fundamentals stock is a stock of a company that’s profitable and that has durable competitive […]