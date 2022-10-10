Plant-based Fish Market is Pegged to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% During 2022-2032 and Reach Over the Value of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

By 2032, the plant-based fish market is expected to be worth nearly US$ 1.3 Billion. Plant-based Meat Market to grow at a CAGR of 19% through 2032. Plant-based Beverage Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net worth of the rapidly growing plant-based fish market is estimated to be around US$ 767 Million in the current year 2022. According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of plant-based fish are estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.3 Billion by 2032, surging at a 5.8% CAGR through the decade.



As health concerns about excessive meat consumption grow, consumers are turning to a variety of meat substitutes. This venture is primarily benefiting sales of plant-based fish products.

According to the report, there has been a 114% increase in mentions of vegan food and cooking worldwide in recent years, with 60% of vegans and 40% of vegetarians adopting this lifestyle in the last seven years. The future of plant-based foods is expected to remain extremely bright as a result of such promising trends, with a highly positive impact expected on plant-based fish demand as well.

Furthermore, plant-based fish products are typically sold at premium prices, making them out of reach for consumers with low to moderate incomes. Extensive regulatory compliance as a result of obtaining multiple certifications frequently causes product launches to be delayed, resulting in limited availability for consumers across regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for plant-based fish products in the United States is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Concern for the environment was cited by nearly a quarter of all UK citizens as the primary reason for switching to a plant-based diet.

Burger patties are typically round and flattened servings of fish and other veg/non-veg products.

Soy-based protein is naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fat, it is popular among people of all ages, including the elderly and those suffering from cardiovascular disease.

As a result of changing lifestyles, hypermarkets and supermarkets have become the most popular distribution channels among consumers.



“The demand for plant-based protein supplements has skyrocketed in recent years. With an increasing number of consumers worldwide adopting a vegan lifestyle, the global plant-based fish market is expected to grow rapidly,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

As competition heats up, companies in the plant-based fish market are focusing on product launches to gain a competitive advantage. The presence of a plethora of manufacturers in the global plant-based fish market makes the landscape highly competitive in nature. Key manufacturers are actively pursuing a variety of expansion strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and other capacity expansion strategies.

Beyond Meat Inc. announced a three-year strategic global agreement with McDonald's Corporation in January 2021.



Some of the key players in the Plant-Based Fish Market include Gardein by Conagra Brands, MorningStar Farms, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise, Roquette Frères S.A., Kellogg’s, Tyson Foods, Inc., Sotexpro SA, Crown Soya Protein Group, Puris Proteins, LLC, Ingredion GmbH, Glanbia plc, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of plant-based fish presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

Plant-Based Fish Market by Category

By Product Type

Burger Patty

Fillets

Crumbles & Grounds



By Source

Soy-based Protein

Wheat-based Protein

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania



