Plant-Based Food Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 88.00 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plant-based food market was valued at USD 14.3 billion and is expected to reach the value of USD 88.00 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Plant-Based Food Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. This market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and thriving in the market. This market research report assists businesses with intelligent decision-making and better manage the marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

Market Definition

Plant-based food refers to a variety of food products made from natural plant ingredients. These products are typically made from fruits, vegetables, nuts, oils, whole grains, and legumes, with no animal-derived ingredients such as meat, milk, or eggs. Tofu, coconut and almond milk , tempeh, and seitan are examples of popular plant-based foods. A diet rich in vitamins B1, C, and E, folic acid, magnesium, and iron, as well as low in cholesterol and saturated fats, is recommended.

Fundamental Aim of Plant-Based Food Market Report

In the Plant-Based Food market, every company has goals, but this report focuses in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Plant-Based Food Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Plant-Based Food Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Plant-Based Food Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Plant-Based Food manufacturers

The Plant-Based Food Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Bayer AG (Germany)

Abbott (U.S.)

DSM (Netherlands)

DuPont. (U.S.)

Amway (U.S.)

The Nature's Bounty Co. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.)

Nestlé SA (Switzerland)

RiceBran Technologies (U.S.)

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.)

Medifast, Inc. (U.S.)

Premier Nutrition Corporation (U.S.)

TOOTSI IMPEX Inc. (Canada)

U.S. Spice Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Health Food Manufacturers' Association (U.K.)

NOW Foods (U.S.)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.)

Bionova (India)

Recent Development

In response to rising demand for plant-based burgers, Grill'd, an Australian food chain focused on burger innovation, introduced the Beyond Burger in 2019.

Linda McCartney Foods, a British food brand, introduced meat-free sausages made from pea protein in April 2019. In the same month, Veggie Grill, a restaurant chain based in the United States that serves only plant-based foods, announced plans to open 50 new locations across the country.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Lactose intolerance is one of the most recent opportunities for a global market. The vast majority of the world's population will remain lactose intolerant. This segment of the global population will always require a lactose-free alternative, which the plant-based food industry can provide. Another possibility is the sustainable living movement, which advocates for climate- and animal-safe foods. As people make more environmentally conscious choices to reduce their domestic carbon footprint, the global market is paying close attention to an excellent opportunity for plant-based food market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Plant-Based Food Industry Research

Product Type

Non-Dairy Milk

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Sweet and Savoury Snacks

RTE and RTC Meals

Others

Category

Organic

Conventional

Distribution channel

Store based

Non store based

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to animal protein

One of the key factors driving the market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to animal protein. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of vegan eating habits around the world is propelling the market growth. With rising consumer awareness of animal health and the prevention of cruelty to animals in the food industry, there is a shift in global preference for plant-based food products. As a result, the market has a more positive outlook.

Rise in social media marketing

Furthermore, the development of novel products, such as plant-based milk, eggs, and meat, is stimulating growth. These products are high in essential nutrients and taste almost identical to their animal-derived counterparts. Other factors, such as extensive promotional activities by celebrities and athletes to encourage the consumption of vegetarian products in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the ease of product availability via proliferating online retail channels, are expected to drive the market even further.

Plant-Based Food Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the plant-based food market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is thought to have the largest share of the plant-based food market. North America's leading position in the plant-based food market can be attributed to factors such as consumer awareness of the importance of protein-rich diets, increased health consciousness, a well-established food sector, and higher adoption of technological advancements in the food and beverage industry. The Asia-Pacific market is showing signs of strong future growth. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to factors such as increased adoption of emerging technologies for product innovation, collaborations between international and domestic food companies, increased R&D investments by governments in the food sector, and the presence of a large number of key players in the market.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Plant-Based Food Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Plant-Based Food Market, By Product Type Global Plant-Based Food Market, By Category Global Plant-Based Food Market, By Distribution Channel Global Plant-Based Food Market, By Region Global Plant-Based Food Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

