Plant-Based Immune Health Supplements Market Size & Revenue by 2028: A Comprehensive Analysis of Global Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities & Competitive Landscape | Xcellent Insights

The global plant-based immune health supplements market size is expected to register a siginificant revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising vegan population across the globe, growing awareness about healthy lifestyles and self-care, and increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, renal failure, allergies, autoimmune diseases, and asthma are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

There has been a sudden increase in the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases and vitamin, mineral, and nutrient deficiencies in people of all age groups across the globe in recent times due to hectic lifestyle routines, and consumption of untimely and unhealthy food and beverages. However, with steady exposure to internet and self-awareness, many people shifting to healthy balanced diets and taking required health supplements. These supplements help in boosting an individual’s health and bodily functions by providing deficient vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

One of the most popular forms of health supplements is plant-based. Plant-based immune health supplements are made from natural vegetables, nuts, seeds, bark, flowers, leaves, fruits, and other botanical ingredients. Some of the key benefits of plant-based immune health supplements include better bioavailability, completely natural, lower toxicity risk, natural smell and taste, better lasting benefits, and no risks of allergies. The rising vegan and vegetarian population across the globe and cultural norms has resulted increasing demand for plant based health supplements. To cater to the rising demand, many manufacturers are developing innovative immunity health supplements in various forms, shapes, and flavors.

Growing popularity of plant-based health supplements among Gen-Z and millennials, rising geriatric population, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, rising number of product launches, and increasing investments in developing innovative, flavorful vegan immune health supplements are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, high cost of plant-based immune health supplements, low awareness about nutritional diet and dietary supplements in many developing countries, and side effects associated with excessive consumption of health supplements are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.



Plant-based Immune Health Supplements Industry Recent Developments:



Key Companies Operating in the Global Market:

Blackmores

Glanbia

GNC

Swisse

USANA Health Sciences

Amway

Bayer AG

Suntory

By-health

PERFECT

INFINITUS

China New Era Group

Plant-based Immune Health Supplements Industry Recent Developments:

In October 2020, Bioriginal, a global leader in manufacturing natural nutritional foods, supplements and ingredients announced the launch of new plant powered immune support supplement, Immune Enhance. Immune Enhance is a unique formulation, containing botanical extracts and essential nutrients that provides effective daily support for innate as well as adaptive immune system.

In April 2021, OZiva announced the launch of newest plant-based vitamins and minerals aimed at providing better immunity, gut health and nutrition.

In May 2021, H&H Group announced about expansion of its plant-based initiatives across health and nutrition brands with the launch of vegan supplements under the brand Swisse.

The global plant-based immune health supplements market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:



The global plant-based immune health supplements market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Market Segment by Type:



Soft Gels

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Tablets Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:



The tablets segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as to increasing popularity of plant-based immune health supplements, high preference for immune supplements in the form of tablets due to better shelf life, convenient packaging, and easy affordability, and rising availability of various types of plant-based immune tablets are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

Market Segment by Application:

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Retail

Others

Online Retail Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The online retail segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising popularity of plant-based health supplements, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, rising availability of various types of plant-based immune health supplements across online platforms, and growing preference for online shopping due to easy availability, door-step delivery, and price comparison and supplement variety by different brands.

Reginoal Market Anlaysis:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of various chronic diseases, increasing number of health-conscious people, rising vegan and vegetarian population across the region and growing awareness about benefits of health supplements. In addition, presence of leading companies, availability of various types of plant-based immune health supplements on online portals, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, and rising investments in developing different formulations are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

Estimates 2023 to 2028 plant-based immune health supplements market current market trends and development trends

Market dynamics along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the plant-based immune health supplements market

Competitive landscape involving market share of the major players, new strategies and projects adopted by players in the last five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial information, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by major market players

Brief about impact of COVID-19 on the global plant-based immune health supplements market

Key Questions Addressed:

What key factors are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period?

Who are the key operating companies operating in the market?

What are the key technological advancements and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the global plant-based immune health supplements market?

Key Questions Addressed:

