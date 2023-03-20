Plant-based Innovation Is More Than A Fad. Here's Why It's A Long-Term Trend

Elysabeth Alfano, CEO of VegTech™ Invest, Talks About the 'S Curve' Timeline for Mass Adoption of Plant-based Innovation with Catherine Tubb of Synthesis Capital on The Plant-based Business Hour.

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Plant-based Business Hour Podcast, Host Elysabeth Alfano discusses the Synthesis Capital paper, 'S-Curve' Adoption: Our House View of Alternative Proteins Market Growth with the Director of Research and the paper's author, Catherine Tubb. A co-author of a 2019 Rethink X paper on disruption in food and agriculture, Catherine discusses the prediction for the timeline for the adoption of plant-based innovation and alternative proteins.

Catherine explains that the current weaknesses of our global food supply system based on animal proteins, such as an inability to produce enough food for a global population and being a leading cause of deforestation and methane emissions, leave it ripe for disruption. The innovation that solves these issues will experience rapid adoption.

Responding to Catherine about her research on the podcast, Elysabeth summarized, "When the plant-based innovations make food cheaper and better by solving some of the world's most pressing issues including rising human health concerns, they will be adopted."

The Tipping Point: When & How

The paper crowdsources many analyst reports about the future of plant-based innovation and alternative proteins and surmises that the tipping point of 10% adoption will occur around 2032-2035 in which a transformation away from animal proteins is deemed inevitable. In the podcast, Catherine notes that this is dependent upon more sector investment in innovation and infrastructure build-out.

When Prices Come Down, Consumption Goes Up

For adoption to transpire, the production cost price parity will be a key factor. Catherine notes that this will be around 2025-2027. When prices come down, adoption goes up. Ultimately, at scale, plant-based innovation and alternative proteins will be less expensive, and are currently considered less resource intensive and environmentally damaging.

Story continues

The Tech Before the 'S Curve' Adoption: An Investable Long-Term Trend

VegTech™ Invest focuses on the public investment opportunity at all points in the supply chain of Plant-based Innovation, including the tech driving the food systems transformation and 'S-curve' adoption. The meat market alone is valued at $1.4T and replacing such a large sector, even in part, could result in tremendous upside potential in this long-term secular trend.

According to the former Co-CEO of Whole Foods, Walter Robb, the adoption of Plant-based Innovation during Covid was the largest shift in consumption that he had seen in his 40 years in grocery. He said the interest and adoption was 'akin to digitization.'

The information presented is for informational purposes only and not meant to recommend any specific company or investment.

Elysabeth Alfano is the CEO of VegTech™ Invest, Advisor to the Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF, EATV. She is also the host of the Plant-based Business Hour and a sought-out public speaker on the intersection of investing, sustainability, and our global food supply system.

Contact: Gwen@VegTechInvest.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-innovation-is-more-than-a-fad-heres-why-its-a-long-term-trend-301775765.html

SOURCE VegTech Invest