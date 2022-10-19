U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,731.75
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,539.00
    -37.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,208.75
    +10.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.20
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +1.22 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.30
    -17.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.09
    -0.28 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1238
    -0.0084 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6310
    +0.4440 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,217.21
    -327.83 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.18
    -8.53 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,933.20
    -3.54 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Plant Based Leather Market worth $97 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant-based leather market is projected to reach USD 97 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing awareness about climate change and animal welfare and the resulting surging demand for sustainable, ethical, eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and clean products are encouraging designers, artisans, fashion brands, and automotive companies to shift from conventional leather and adopt strategies such as collaborations and partnerships with companies manufacturing plant-based leather.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215444895

The fashion segment is the fastest-growing among various applications of plant-based leather during the forecast period

The fashion industry has been one of the major industries to have acknowledged the surging trend of vegan fashion. Given the increased demand for plant-based fashion goods, various internationally acclaimed fashion brands, such as H&M, Stella McCartney, and Gucci, are slowly incorporating plant-based leather in their collections and are expected to gradually shift from conventional animal leather to cruelty-free, eco-friendly plant-based leather. These products are ethical yet maintain the style and texture of traditional leather, thus satisfying the needs of the increasingly environmentally conscious customer base.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the highest growth rate in the plant-based leather market

Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Agriculture in Asia is essential to the continent's prosperity. Farming practices produce a considerable amount of waste each year, which alternative leather industries utilize to produce

plant-based leather. In Japan, consumer behavior is influenced by climate change, sustainable, cruelty-free products, and zero waste. Gradually, the demand is set to shift from traditional animal goods to cleaner, greener plant-based products by environment-conscious and vegan consumers. The Japanese shoe and accessory brand Belle and Sofa employ vegan leather instead of actual leather to manufacture designer bags and shoes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215444895

The key players in the plant-based leather market include Ananas Anam (UK), DESSERTO (Mexico), NUPELLE (Taiwan), Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (US), and PEEL Lab (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=215444895

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Bio-based Leather Market by Source (Mushroom, Pineapple, Cork, Leftover Fruits), End-use (Footwear, Garment & Accessories),and Region (North America, APAC, Middle East & Arica, South America, and Europe) - Global Forecast to 2026

Synthetic Leather Market / Artificial Leather Market by Type (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Bio-based), End-Use Industry (Footwear, Furnishing, Automotive, Clothing, Bags, Purses & Wallets, Sports, Electronics) and Region (2022 - 2025)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/plant-based-leather-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/plant-based-leather.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-leather-market-worth-97-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301653261.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • King Charles pairs red tartan kilt with out-there socks and fans can't get enough, 'can it get any more adorable'

    King Charles' red tartan kilt delighted fans in Aberdeen as the monarch wore traditional Scottish clothing to a royal engagement

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • Oil Prices Slip as Biden Prepares Release of 15 Million Barrels From Reserves

    Oil prices declined for a third session Wednesday as President Joe Biden prepared to release more barrels from the U.S. strategic reserves. Brent crude, the international benchmark, retreated 0.5% to $89.54 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, was down 0.2% at $82.65 a barrel.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Biden to Outline New Steps to Cut Fuel Prices, Encourage Oil Production

    The administration will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a quest by the White House to keep fuel prices low.

  • Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources

    (Reuters) -Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Another source with direct knowledge said that the aluminium delivered to Gwangyang was produced by Rusal. The deliveries into LME warehouses highlight the difficulty facing Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, as 2022 contracts expire and buyers shun Russian metal for 2023 contracts, one of the sources said.

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Dipping into its oil reserves is America’s strongest response to OPEC cuts for now

    US president Joe Biden is set to release 15 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic reserves today (Oct. 19) for delivery in December.

  • Kanye West to Buy Social Media Platform Parler After Restriction Placed on Twitter, Instagram Accounts

    More than a week after Kanye West was restricted from posting on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts following his controversial statements, the rapper has agreed to purchase an alternative app.

  • Two Women Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Them Were Pressured By Scientology To Stay Quiet, Prosecutors Said

    Masterson, a prominent Scientologist, is accused of violently raping three women who also belonged to the church.View Entire Post ›

  • Senior US Official Says OPEC+ Oil Cut Came at ‘Worst’ Moment

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production will hurt the global economy and add to inflationary pressures, a senior US official said during a visit to the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep Scars“The impact

  • Meta forced to sell Giphy, Kanye West to buy social media platform Parler

    Yahoo Finance Anchors discuss two other leading news stories as Meta agrees to a UK order to sell Giphy following an antitrust battle and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will buy the right-wing social media Parler.

  • Here's What Tesla's Charts Say Ahead of Earnings

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla is scheduled to report its latest quarterly numbers after the close of trading Wednesday. In our last review of TSLA on September 26 we were bearish on the stock. In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that our bearish call in late September was the right call.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Is Reportedly Seeing Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Brad Pitt

    Good for her.