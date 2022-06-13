U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

Plant Based Maven Elysabeth Alfano Joins All Y'alls Foods™ Advisory Board

·3 min read

The queen of all things plant-based saddles up to help advise Texas plant-based proteins producer.

CROSS ROADS, Texas, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Y'alls Foods www.allyallsfoods.com announces the addition of plant-based authority Elysabeth Alfano to their Advisory Board.

All Y'alls Foods makers of It's Jerky Y'all & It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all has announced that Elysabeth Alfano has joined their advisory board to support scaling and expanding their mission driven brand. Elysabeth is a thought leader and connecter in the plant-base arena. She is an investor, consultant and has her own talk show The Plant-Based Business Hour. In January she along with Seth Goodman launched VegTech™ Invest advisory, the VegTech™ ETF, which includes 37 publicly traded plant-based companies that are animal-free.

All Y'alls Foods: Leading the herd in a whole new protein direction.

"We are excited to add Elysabeth to our board of advisors and are grateful to have her on the team. She brings an energy, ability and passion to every interaction and her commitment to removing animals from the plate is one so perfectly aligned with All Y'alls mission," says All Y'alls Foods Founder and CEO Brett Christoffel "My executive team and existing Advisors are some of the finest professionals one could find in the CPG space. Elysabeth joining us on our mission makes us stronger and brings a fresh perspective, insights, and solutions to our efforts."

Plant Based Jerky & snacks sales continue to grow By Leaps and Bounds

While the area of focus and innovation in better-for-you and healthy eating continually shift and evolve, one consistent and explosive growth platform is in the area of plant-based foods. According to an October 31, 2021 SPINS report plant-based jerky & meat snacks have enjoyed a 68% increase within natural retailers while those in specialty and wellness enjoyed a 232% increase YOY and finally within the conventional retail space they realized a 345% increase. Further proving that plant-based options are not just a fad but rather the future of food.

All Y'alls Foods

All Y'alls Foods is based in Texas and founded in 2018 by Brett Christoffel to offer plant-based proteins to nourish customers, support animal welfare, and be kinder to the planet.  All snacks are protein and fiber-packed, gluten and cholesterol-free, and made from whole non-GMO soybeans.  A portion from every bag sold goes to helping rescued animals at Rowdy Girl Sanctuary.

For more information, please watch this video or visit www.AllYallsFoods.com.  Connect with All Y'alls Foods on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

You can purchase All Y'alls Foods directly from the website, through Amazon.com, H-E-B grocery stores, and in natural, specialty, and vegan stores across the nation.

For more food and founder pictures, click here.

Media contact:
Ann Conrad
512-809-7848

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-maven-elysabeth-alfano-joins-all-yalls-foods-advisory-board-301566771.html

SOURCE All Y'alls Foods

