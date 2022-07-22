U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.50
    -19.45 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,009.64
    -27.26 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,913.97
    -145.64 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.36
    -10.33 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.96
    +0.61 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.20
    +16.80 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    18.79
    +0.07 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8000
    -0.1100 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1390
    -1.2280 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,438.38
    +866.11 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.62
    +10.37 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,295.41
    +24.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Plant-based Meat Market worth $15.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plant-based Meat Market is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.7%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors to drive the growth of the plant-based meat market are growth in vegan and flexitarian population, rise in awareness about the health benefits of plant-based meat over animal-based meat products, increase in investment by government bodies and R&D activities, and investment of the major food industry giants in plant-based meat products.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44922705

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plant-based Meat Market"

846 – Tables
45 – Figures
447– Pages

Soy account for the largest market share in the plant-based meat market

Based on the source, the soy segment dominates the market. Soy serves as an alternative to meat sources, such as pork, beef, and chicken due to its high protein content. The consumption of soy foods has recently risen in Western countries due to the adoption of vegetarian diets and being cholesterol-free as against animal-based proteins.

The beef segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the plant-based meat market during the forecast period

Based on type, the beef segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the plant-based meat market. Beef is usually considered a type of meat harvested from cattle and it is a nutrient-rich food, as it provides various essential nutrients. Plant-based beef provides similar characteristics to that of beef. Beef-related plant-based products, such as meat-free beef pieces, no-beef burgers, beef watercress, and beefsteak, are made from sources such as soy and wheat.

The burger pattie segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the plant-based meat market during the forecast period

By product, the plant-based meat market is segmented into burger patties, strips & nuggets, sausages, meatballs, and other products. The other products include slices, fillets, cutlets, fingers, and crumbles. Plant-based burgers are the most popular type of product that has gained consumer attention at a global level. They are designed and created to look and taste like conventional meat products.

The food retail segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the plant-based meat market during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the food retail segment is projected to account for the largest share in the plant-based meat market. Food retail refers to operating retail, supermarket, hypermarket stores, and any other form of stores, where various products, such as grocery items, vegetables, uncooked meat, and frozen products, are made available to the consumers. This distribution channel is being used by established plant-based meat companies as well as startups to increase the penetration of their products in the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=44922705

Europe region holds the largest share in the plant-based meat market during the forecast period

Europe is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of consumption and production. The manufacturers in Europe are currently focusing on new product developments that include plant-based meat with better texture, appearance, and composition. The innovative product development in the region is backed by appropriate research and development facilities available in the region

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Beyond Meat (US), Kellogg Company (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), Unilever (UK), Conagra Foods (US), Tofurky (US), Gold&Green Foods Ltd (Finland), Sunfed (New Zealand), and Monde Nissin (Philippines).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=44922705

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat & Pea), Type (Isolates, Concentrates, & Textured), Application (Food (Meat Alternatives, Dairy Alternatives, Performance Nutrition & others) and Feed), Form, Nature and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Oats, Rice, Hemp), Application (Milk, Yogurt, Ice creams, Cheese, Creamers), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies), Formulation and Region - Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/plant-based-meat-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/plant-based-meat.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-meat-market-worth-15-7-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301591633.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.24% and 4.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Verizon stock opens lower after Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Verizon. (Disclosure: Verizon owns a stake in Yahoo.)

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet

    When a company creates a significant amount of value over the long term, its stock price generally delivers strong gains. To bring their shares back into easier reach for retail investors, companies can conduct stock splits, and in 2022, a host of big technology companies are doing just that. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) was the most recent.

  • HCA Healthcare (HCA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

    HCA (HCA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.71% and 0.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Investors bearish on semiconductors as Congress votes on chips bill

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses investor sentiment on semiconductors.

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • SVB Financial (SIVB) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, Costs Rise

    SVB Financial (SIVB) records a rise in revenues in the second quarter of 2022. However, higher expenses hurt results to some extent.

  • NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q2 Earnings Beat & Revenues Lag

    NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) second-quarter earnings surpass estimates. NextEra Energy Partners continues to gain from a decrease in long-term debt.

  • AMD Could Rally 30% From Here

    Advanced Micro Devices has weakened since late November. The shares were trading around $160 and subsequently fell to near $70 in early July -- a rude awakening for buy-and-hold investors. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares are making a rally and it is easy to suggest that this advance could fail like others before it.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • Schlumberger (SLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Schlumberger (SLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 7.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Rivian Automotive Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest electric vehicle stocks of 2021. The EV maker went public at $78 per share last November, and its stock started trading at $106.75 before skyrocketing to an all-time high of $172.01 a week later. Rivian initially attracted so much attention because it was backed by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford (NYSE: F).

  • Verizon Cuts Forecast After Wireless Miss, Stinging Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. fell after cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter, adding to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending.Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful P

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB)Q2 2022 Earnings CallJul 21, 2022, 6:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day.

  • Verizon Cuts 2022 Guidance on Slower Wireless Growth

    The telecommunications giant is now expecting adjusted earnings per share to range between $5.10 and $5.25 for the fiscal year, down from previous guidance for $5.40 to $5.55.