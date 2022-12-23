U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

Plant-based Milk Global Market Report 2022: Growing Vegan Population Presents Growth Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Milk Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk, Others (Oat Milk, etc.), By Category, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global plant-based milk market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period because of increasing lactose intolerance among people, innovative offerings by market players globally, etc. Vegan milk is a type of plant-based milk that is free of dairy components. It can be produced from soy, rice, almond, hemp, coconut milk, etc. Vegan milk, as opposed to conventional cow's milk, typically contains less fat and less cholesterol.

Moreover, plant-based alternative companies are partnering with various artificial intelligence companies to bring innovations into their products. For instance, in 2020, Danone North America partnered with Brightseed, a biomedical artificial intelligence company, to explore the health benefits of plants. Also, companies are taking initiatives to spread awareness regarding these products among consumers.

Rising Health Consciousness Fueling the Market Growth

The growing health consciousness among individuals, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic situation, is prompting consumers to shift to plant-based milk as well as plant-based milk products since they offer various advantages such as they are rich in vitamins and minerals, low in fat, they do not contain cholesterol and are perfect for people with the low digestive system. Also, another main reason prompting people to shift to vegan milk is the increasing lactose intolerance. Approximately 65% of the adult human population has some lactose intolerance, which causes abdominal pain and other gastrointestinal consequences after consuming dairy products. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), approximately 70 and 100% of adults of East Asian descent have lactose intolerance. Hence, this factor is anticipated to further fuel the market growth of plant-based milk worldwide.

New Product Launches Offerings Aiding the Market Growth

Various companies are focusing on launching new products and expanding their product portfolios to cater to the growing demand for plant-based milk from consumers. For instance, in 2021, Alt foods, an Indian plant-based dairy startup, launched plant-based milk made with ingredients such as sprouted sorghum, sprouted finger millets, amaranth, and oats. Additionally, several FMCG companies are offering products containing plant-based milk to customers. For instance, in 2021, Dunkin' launched coconut milk on its menu. The coffee company introduced two new coconut milk-based beverages: the Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers and the Coconut milk Iced Latte.

Similarly, in 2021, Starbucks launched plant-based oat milk bottled coffee beverages. It is a ready-to-drink version of a vegan drink. Moreover, several market players focus on investing and reformulating their products to expand their consumer base. For instance, in 2022, Danone North America announced it would invest USD22 million in new health and wellness initiatives, including reformulating 70% of its plant-based milk alternatives with healthier ingredients.

Ease of Availability Boosting the Market Growth

The accessibility of procuring raw materials such as coconut, soy, almonds, etc., particularly in emerging countries, is anticipated to contribute to the growing demand of this market. According to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), Indonesia is the world's largest coconut producer. These products are readily available to consumers as well. Various plant-based milk companies are offering their products online, making it convenient for consumers to purchase these products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Health Consciousness

  • New Product Launches Offerings by Market Players

  • Ease of Availability Boosting the Market Growth

Challenges

  • High Price of the Product

  • Stringent Legal Inspections

Trends

  • Change in Tastes and Preferences

  • Growing Distribution Channels

  • Increasing Campaigns and Marketing Strategies

  • Ease of Availability

  • Growing Vegan Population

  • Rising Awareness of Lactose Intolerance

Report Scope:

Plant-based Milk Market, By Type:

  • Soy Milk

  • Coconut Milk

  • Almond Milk

  • Rice Milk

  • Others

Plant-based Milk Market, By Category:

  • Flavored

  • Non-Flavored

Plant-based Milk Market, By Packaging:

  • Cartons

  • Pouches

  • Bottles

Plant-based Milk Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online

  • Grocery Stores

Plant-based Milk Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • The United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • UAE

  • Turkey

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

5. Global Plant-based Milk Market Outlook

6. North America Plant-based Milk Market Outlook

7. Europe Plant-based Milk Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Outlook

9. Middle East & Africa Plant-based Milk Market Outlook

10. South America Plant-based Milk Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Plant-based Milks Market

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Import & Export Analysis

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Porter's Five Forces Model

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan

19. About Us & Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Danone S.A.

  • Plamil Foods Ltd

  • Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

  • Australian Health and Nutrition Association Ltd

  • Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

  • Campbell Soup Company

  • SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc

  • Sahmyook Foods

  • Blue Diamond Growers

  • Califia Farms, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1eygqo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-milk-global-market-report-2022-growing-vegan-population-presents-growth-opportunities-301709607.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

