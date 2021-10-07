U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,426.99
    +63.44 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,951.27
    +534.28 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,740.59
    +238.68 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.55
    +42.59 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.66
    +0.23 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    +0.0330 (+2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4810
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,954.38
    -281.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.70
    -6.06 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.83
    +94.96 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Plant-Based Milk Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 19.8 Bn in Asia Pacific By 2031; Focus on Nutritional Value & Palatability to Boost Acceptability to Drive Market, Says TMR

·6 min read

China to lead Asia Pacific plant-based milk market in near term; producers harness advanced processing technologies to add nutrients for health-conscious population looking for plant-based beverages

Multi-faceted demand for functional beverages accelerates shift toward plant-based milk alternatives; regional market valuation to exceed US$ 19.8 Bn by 2031

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to increase the sensory acceptability and nutritional profile of oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk will help propel the Asia Pacific plant-based milk market to reach US$ 19.8 Bn by 2031. Players are keenly leveraging new processing technologies to increase stability and preservation of the final product.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Plant-based nutritional beverages have gained popularity in various parts of the world, anchored on the growing preference for vegan diets and mounting calorie concerns in diets. In particular, several studies on global and regional estimates have found lactose malabsorption to be widespread in Asia.

The growth of the Asia Pacific plant-based milk market is stridently fueled by the demand for inexpensive, nutritional beverages, especially in economies where there exists significant demand-supply gap of cow's milk. Plant-based milk products have grown in demand among consumers to address the problems of allergies to cow milk and lactose intolerance. Furthermore, changing diet patterns are driving the evolution of the Asia Pacific plant-based milk market.

Request a Sample Now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82202

Key Findings of Plant-based Milk Market Study

  • Plant-based Milk as Inexpensive Nutritional Beverage to Attract Consumers at Large: Non-dairy milk alternatives have gained enormous attention among functional beverages globally. In Asia Pacific, plant-based milk products have gained wider traction among health-conscious population as an inexpensive alternative in lower-middle income economies of developing countries. Companies are harnessing various processing methods to overcome challenges pertaining to the preservation of nutrients and adopting packaging solutions that improve shelf life of the product. In addition, players are relentlessly working toward nutritional completeness by exploring bovine milk nutrients, especially for meeting the nutritional requirements of individuals with lactose intolerance.

  • Presence of Numerous Functionally Active Components to Drive Popularity of Almond Milk: The adoption of new processing technologies for plant-based beverages has enabled producers to enrich final products with functionally active components, finds a study on Asia Pacific plant-based milk market. A case in point is the emerging category of almond milk, since it is a good source of vitamins, notably vitamin E. In addition, as almond milk is an excellent source of other nutrients, including magnesium, calcium, selenium, potassium, phosphorus, and zinc, functional food beverages manufacturers are expected to tap growing popularity of the segment in the near future.

Request the Corona Virus Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=82202

Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market: Key Drivers

  • Continuous research in functional and specialty beverages to meet changing consumer preferences is a key pivot for growing prospects of plant-based milk alternatives. Moreover, dairy-free, ready-to-drink beverages are gathering steam in developing economies, spurred by the rapid pace of urbanization, notes the study on Asia Pacific plant-based milk market.

  • Health-conscious consumers are embracing products that have specific functionality, expanding the canvas for new product launch in Asia Pacific by global beverages companies. This will further expand the market avenue.

  • Growing popularity of online retail sales of functional beverages has expanded growth opportunities for plant-based milk market players in Asia Pacific

  • High prevalence of lactose intolerance, especially in Southeast Asia, is a key driver for rising adoption of plant-based milk

Buy our Premium Research Report on Plant-based Milk Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82202&ltype=S

Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market: Regional Dynamics

China has witnessed extensive development of quality plant-based milk alternatives in the past few years. Changing taste and preferences of people, fueled by sheer pace of urbanization in the country, has led market growth in China. Producers targeting demand in the Asia Pacific plant-based milk products are leaning on expanding the products' range, mainly by adding new nutritional ingredients and introducing new flavors to attract consumers. China is projected to lead the regional market during the forecast period (2021-2031).

Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market: Key Industry Players

The competition landscape is enriched by the presence of several regional and global players in the Asia Pacific plant-based milk market. Some of the key players in the market are:

  • Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.

  • Califia Farms

  • Natura Foods

  • Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.

  • SunOpta Inc.

  • Groupe Danone

Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Segmentation

Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market by Type

  • Soy

  • Almond

  • Coconut

  • Rice

  • Oat

  • Others

Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market by End Use

  • Food & Beverage Industry

  • Retail/Household

  • Foodservice Industry

Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market by flavor

  • Original/Unflavored

  • Flavored

Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market by Distribution Channel

  • Business to Business

  • Business to Consumer

Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market by Country

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • ASEAN

  • Australia & New Zealand

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

Plant-Based Cheese Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plantbased-cheese-market.html

Plant-based Protein Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plantbased-protein-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/asia-pacific-plantbased-milk-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-milk-market-to-surpass-valuation-of-us-19-8-bn-in-asia-pacific-by-2031-focus-on-nutritional-value--palatability-to-boost-acceptability-to-drive-market-says-tmr-301395258.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • This Popular Pepsi Drink Is Disappearing From Store Shelves

    Shoppers have been no strangers to shortages over the last year and a half. From people hoarding products to a lack of workers, there have been a number of factors contributing to limited stock amid the COVID pandemic. The list of products that have disappeared from store shelves includes toilet paper, cleaning supplies, at-home COVID tests, bacon, and even alcohol. Now, another popular drink is in dangerous territory. Read on to find out what Pepsi beverage is in short supply right now.RELATED:

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Shock Default in China Has Investors Eyeing Repayment Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interu

  • Shiba Inu Gains More Ground While Dogecoin Retreats

    Shiba Inu tried to settle above the resistance at $0.000035.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integrated Media Technology Th

  • Bond Investors Aren’t Buying Crypto Craze

    Bond markets held two informal referendums on cryptocurrencies recently. The results weren’t pretty.

  • Dow's selloff is unanimous, led by Caterpillar, Boeing

    All 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average are losing ground in Wednesday's premarket session, as Dow futures shed 282 points, or 0.8%. The Dow's biggest losers are shares of Caterpillar Inc. , down 1.5%, and Boeing Co. , down 1.4%, and Dow Inc. , shedding 1.4%. The most active Dow stocks ahead of the open are Coca-Cola Co.'s , which fell 0.5%, and Apple Inc.'s , which declined 1.2%. The best performer was Johnson & Johnson's stock , which slipped 0.1%.

  • Tech giants overtook Boeing during pandemic as state's largest employers

    Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) have become Washington's two largest employers since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Business Journal research. The two tech giants overtook the Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), which held the top spot for decades. Microsoft took second place by gaining over 2,000 employees since 2019 as Boeing lost around 15,000 due to layoffs.

  • Activist investor wants Macy’s to split it stores and e-commerce

    But its thriving e-commerce depends on the support role of stores.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now As 'Shang-Chi' Reaches Another Milestone?

    Disney stock is trying to rebound after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Even as some rates remain around 2.5%, these 3 things are holding homeowners back from refinancing

    One mortgage pro says, "You’re missing out on the lowest rate you’ll ever have on a mortgage."

  • Stifel Goes Big in Texas, Lands $900 Million UBS Team

    It's the second largest hire Stifel has made in the state so far this year, having previously picked up a Merrill team with more than $1 billion.

  • Is JNJ Stock A Buy After Asking FDA To Authorize Its Covid Booster Shot?

    Is JNJ stock a buy after it asked the FDA to authorize its Covid booster shot? Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy now?

  • Digital Turbine Nears Buy Point

    Digital Turbine is showing signs of accumulation as it sits just below a 76.70 entry. The company's technology basically makes it easier for businesses to generate revenue through mobile content.

  • IMF chief Georgieva says she was misled by law firm on World Bank probe

    International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said the law firm WilmerHale mischaracterized her actions while serving as CEO of the World Bank, and assured her that her participation in its investigation was confidential. In a detailed statement to the IMF executive board, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Georgieva rejected WilmerHale's conclusion that she and other senior World Bank officials pressured staff to alter data to benefit China and said she had been told she was not a subject of the investigation. She denied that she pressured World Bank staff to take any actions to change China's ranking in the Doing Business 2018 report, and rejected any link between the ranking and a proposed World Bank capital increase.

  • Rate Hikes and Rising Yields, ADP Jobs and EIA Data - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Sweden, Norway currencies eye multi-year highs vs euro: Reuters poll

    The Swedish and Norwegian currencies will gain ground versus the euro in the coming 12 months, likely hitting multi-year highs at a time of strong economic recovery in the Nordic region, a Reuters poll of analysts predicted. Sweden and Norway recently ended almost all remaining social restrictions amid a high uptake of COVID-19 vaccines and a corresponding drop in infections, allowing businesses to thrive. After plunging when the coronavirus hit last year, the currencies have recovered to trade slightly stronger against the euro than their pre-pandemic levels.