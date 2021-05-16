Atlanta eatery owner: Plant-based protein is the 'new wave' after COVID-19

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.52
    +0.47 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,887.12
    -562.57 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     
The post-pandemic rebound is lighting a fire under all kinds of prices, including food

Spiking commodities costs are stirring up fears about food sustainability, and the trickle-down impact of higher prices on everything from cereal to peanut butter and chicken — which Cheerios (GIS), Skippy Peanut Butter (HRL) and Tyson (TSN) have all addressed recently.

Still, interest in alternative foods is surging, with one vegan restaurant owner saying plant-based eating is "here to stay."

"Within the next 10 years we'll probably have the majority of the country eating plant-based, especially because of how it's being introduced now," Pinky Cole, the owner of Slutty Vegan, told Yahoo Finance earlier this week.

Cole, who founded the plant-based burger food truck turned restaurant back in 2018, teamed up with Incogmeato by Morningstar Farms (K) to bring new plant-based Chik’n Tenders to an Atlanta pop-up on May 19th. 

Cole's team is cooking up exclusive recipes with suggestive names like "Side Chik" Tender Basket, Chik'n Tender Tac-Heaux," and "Mutha Clucker" Chik'n Tender Sandwiches. While these recipes will only be on the menu for the one-day event, Cole's team may have the tenders on the menu for an extended period. 

This limited-time collab sandwich pays homage to elements of Pinky&#x002019;s most-popular menu items COURTESY: Shake Shack
This limited-time collab sandwich pays homage to elements of Pinky’s most-popular menu items COURTESY: Shake Shack

The success of Slutty Vegan underscores how major food chains are playing the long game when it comes to plant-based foods. 

In January, Starbucks (SBUX) announced it will offer an Impossible Sausage breakfast sandwich at its stores nationwide, and Burger King unveiled an Impossible Whopper (QSR), which hit the fast food chain in 2019. And in February, Beyond Meat (BYND) announced a three-year global strategic agreement with McDonald’s (MCD) as the arrival of the much anticipated McPlant has yet to be announced. 

Cole calls the booming interest from fast food restaurants a "beautiful thing" that helps her business. In fact, Shake Shack (SHAK) recently tapped Cole for its "Now Serving" campaign, which aims to highlight local chefs across the nation to feature limited-time menu innovations. 

"It goes to that this is what people are asking for, you have to fulfill the demand...it serves for better business," she explained. "It shows you that people are getting more conscious" about their diet.  

According to Cole, whenever a fast food chain joins hands with a small business, "it shows that we might not be the biggest fish in the fish tank but we're making a very big impact."

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com. Check out her latest:

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Finish Volatile Week Higher; Oil Rallies: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose and Treasury yields declined for a second consecutive day as more-tempered commodity prices helped allay concerns about inflation risks.Energy and technology shares led the S&P 500, which tumbled Wednesday by the most since February. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed the broader index, suggesting a market recovery is gaining momentum, after a bruising week that saw gathering price pressures hit equities. Both indexes still finished the week in the red. An advance in European stocks was led by cyclical industries. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge advanced more than 1%.“People are very optimistic economically,” said Simon Maughan, head of trading alpha at Liquidnet. “Between now and the end of the year, the market is still on the upward trajectory. Clearly sentiment is extremely optimistic about pent-up demand.”Markets appear to be regaining their equilibrium at the end of their biggest retreat in 11 weeks, with the focus of the benefits of an economic rebound overriding worry about the negative side-effect of inflation, for now.The Federal Reserve’s policy is in a good place right now, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, while playing down signals from data that she warns will be volatile as the economy reopens.That may help to reinvigorate the reflation narrative of picking value shares tied to economic growth over pandemic stay-at-home favorites. Walt Disney Co. fell after results that showed a faltering in growth at streaming service Disney+.Treasuries gained after a report showed U.S. retail sales stalled in April following a sharp advance in the prior month. The dollar remained weaker against all of its Group of 10 peers.“The disappointing retail sales numbers shouldn’t really come as a huge surprise given that last month encompassed stimulus money hitting bank accounts,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “It probably supports the point of view that the dip we experienced this week is a buying opportunity as all sectors march toward full recovery.”Iron ore continued its fall from a record amid efforts by China to clamp down on surging prices, with the metal set for the biggest two-day plunge since 2019. Oil erased an earlier decline, paring its weekly loss.Bitcoin traded above $50,000, reversing some of its slump on Tesla Inc.’s decision to suspend purchases using the digital currency.The MLIV Question of the Day is: When Can Crypto Reach Mainstream Investing?These are some of the main moves in markets: StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.5%, more than any closing gain since March 26 as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%, more than any closing gain since March 11The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%The MSCI World index rose 1.6%, more than any closing gain since March 1CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%, more than any closing loss since May 7The euro rose 0.5% to $1.2143The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.4098The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.35 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point, more than any closing loss since May 4Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points, more than any closing loss since May 4CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4%, the most since May 4Gold futures rose 1% to $1,843 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS Asset, Pictet Seek Out Inflation Safe Havens in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- With the global inflation debate intensifying, equity investors are fine tuning their portfolios to guard against the impact of price pressures.A preference for companies with the greatest pricing power is one approach adopted by investors from JPMorgan Asset Management to Pictet Wealth Management. While cyclical stocks remain in favor, fund managers are becoming more selective, as pockets of the economically-sensitive asset class may have run too far, too fast.“You hide in pricing power companies -- those companies that will be able to pass higher raw material costs and wages to the end customer,” said Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer at Pictet Wealth Management in Geneva. “Luxury, concessions companies linked to inflation are some of the sectors that will benefit, but even some cyclical or commodity companies have now more pricing power than several years ago too.”A jump in U.S. consumer prices in April by the most in a decade has intensified an already-heated debate about how long inflationary pressures can last. Higher-than-expected factory prices in China last month and the surge in commodity prices, have added to the concerns.The worries have begun to weigh on stocks. MSCI Inc.’s global equity benchmark slipped 1.6% this week, its biggest drop since February. Technology shares bore the brunt of the weakness as investors bet the return of inflation will bring with it higher interest rates that could hurt stocks with elevated valuations.Wall Street Can’t Agree If Inflation Is Good or Bad for StocksPrice SettersStocks like U.S. railroad companies and paint manufacturers have historically been good at passing on price pressures, though usually with a time lag, according to Richard Saldanha, a portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.Yet there are differing views about how much this applies right now.“Consensus believes that cyclical areas such as banks and industrials are the place to hide in an inflationary environment,” said Caroline Keen, a portfolio manager of JPMorgan Global Growth Fund. “We would counter that banks are generally not price setters and many industrial companies such as autos are struggling with cost increases, with an inability to pass these on to consumers.”Getting PriceyCyclical names are also getting more expensive. Banks now trade around 1.1 times their book value, above the sector’s 10-year average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The equivalent for materials stocks is even more extreme after recent surges in commodities like copper and iron ore.That has made UBS Asset Management portfolio manager Max Anderl “slightly wary” of classic inflation hedges like financials or miners after a strong rally this year. “We prefer to look at selected stocks in the IT and media sectors that continue to show exceptionally strong fundamentals but have corrected sharply in this factor rotation,” he said.Ricardo Gil, head of asset allocation at Trea Asset Management in Madrid, has chosen to exit industrial shares in favor of oil stocks and some banks.Idiosyncratic IdeasAnother approach is to sidestep the debate altogether and focus on single stock ideas or non-inflation related investment themes.With reflation bets triggering a sector rotation, equity correlations are falling, which is good news for fund managers looking to beat indexes through stock picking. If most equities are moving in different directions, it’s easier to choose one that stands out from the crowd.The S&P 500 Index’s three-month realized correlation -- a gauge of how closely the top stocks in the U.S. benchmark move relative to each other -- remains well below the average of the last 10 years.“Our way to cope is being overweight in equity alternatives such as Merger Arbitrage and CTAs and focus on idiosyncratic ideas rather than broader sectors,” said Bantleon AG portfolio manager Oliver Scharping.Transitory ShockStill, not everyone believes the world is set for a new era of higher prices and JPMorgan’s Keen isn’t making significant changes to her portfolio despite the recent inflation concerns.The portfolio manager sees inflation as transitory due to year-over-year base effects and temporary supply chain bottlenecks and is conscious of structural deflationary forces that remain in place such as technology, high debt levels and poor demographics.“Loan growth remains muted and fiscal stimulus comes with offsetting tax increases,” Keen said. “So far we have seen no evidence to suggest that we are entering a new inflationary regime.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin: The 2021 Crypto Bubble Is Unlike Anything We’ve Seen

    On Wednesday, Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) co-founder Vitalik Buterin donated some $1 billion in Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) crypto to help India fund its Covid-19 response. Source: shutterstock.com/JFunk The strange thing? Buterin never bought the Shiba coin himself. Instead, the Shiba community had gifted him the crypto as a joke. By sending him 50% of the outstanding coins, the gag went, the currency would become immune to a “rug pull” where controlling stakeholders hijack the coin for personal gain. Other joke cryptos — from Akita Inu (CCC:AKITA-USD) to Dogelon Mars (CCC:ELON-USD) — have since done the same.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips At the time, the 505 trillion Shiba coins were worth precisely $0, according to CoinMarketCap. Their first recorded price five months later — a princely sum of $0.0000000013 — would have valued Buterin’s coins at just $560,000. Fast forward to today and his SHIB coins alone are worth well over $9 billion. His other holdings add several billion more. 10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for Your Reliability Short List Already in 2021, cryptocurrencies have become one of the strangest financial manias in human history. Since January, digital currencies have added more than $1.3 trillion in market capitalization, growing far faster than the Nasdaq bubble of 1999. Traders have bought and sold trillions of dollars in cryptocurrency in the first five months of this year, even more than Americans spend on housing annually. As financial institutions start jumping into the fold, things will only get stranger. Much like the media giants of 1999, the U.S. banking sector of 2021 has begun rushing into an industry for fear of missing out. Whenever banks have run into an industry they don’t quite understand, the results have always been the same: historians look back and ask, “what on earth were those morons thinking?” The 2021 Crypto Bubble: Echoes of 1999 So far, the rise of cryptocurrencies has followed the same pattern of most asset bubbles: A grain of truth emerges (the idea that cryptocurrencies can help grease the wheels of finance). As the dominant players win (i.e., Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum rise), the initial grain of truth gets stretched to extremes (the idea that all cryptocurrencies must win). The bubble bursts, leaving speculators with severe losses. The 1999 tech bubble followed this arc to a tee. For example, in 1999, one University of Pennsylvania study counted no fewer than 1,500 online marketplaces, as companies scrambled to join the internet revolution. Legacy firms like Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Time Warner (now owned by AT&T (NYSE:T)) went on to splash out billions in buying these unprofitable tech moonshots. But the bonanza didn’t last. By 2004, only 31 had survived. Of those, only one public company — 1-800Contacts — ended with a price above its initial public offering. The remainder would spend years recouping lost share prices. (It would take Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) almost a decade to break out of its $90-range.) As for the legacy firms that bought in on fear? Time Warner would eventually write down 97% of AOL’s value, while Mattel would sell The Learning Company for a “catastrophic $27 million.” Fools Rush In Legacy banks have already started feeling the echoes of 1999. Much like the rise of digital media companies, today digital currencies pose an existential threat to existing players. Every dollar of deposits lost to Bitcoin or central-bank digital currencies means less available for lending. Many point to Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Libra as the “Sputnik Moment” for banks. If a tech firm could issue a currency, why would customers need commercial banks? In response, bulge-bracket banks have rushed to develop in-house crypto platforms. Those without the means have started splashing out on acquisitions instead. According to PwC, a global consultancy, crypto deal-making already doubled in 2020 to $1.1 billion — a minor but rapidly growing figure. Now, 2021 has turned out even stranger. This week, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed Internet Computer Price (CCC:ICP-USD) quickly hit a $45 billion valuation. Today, it is the ninth largest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap. Few developers back the new currency, but its star-studded team was enough for investors to buy in. This Time It’s Worse: The Rise of ScamCoin It’s no surprise that the 2021 crypto bubble has inflated far faster than the 1999 tech one. Unlike dot-com companies, a skilled programmer can create a new cryptocurrency within minutes. Many tokens on the Ethereum or Binance (CCC:BNB-USD) blockchain don’t even bother with innovation — coins like SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD) copy their code directly from existing tokens. CoinMarketCap now counts over 5,000 different digital currencies. Adding in Ethereum and Binance’s token contracts puts that figure well over 700,000. In April, one TikTok creator made a coin called “SCAM” to highlight the absurdities of these copycats. “I just made the coin as a joke,” said Andre Lewis. The internet had the last laugh, sending the coin to a $70 million valuation within an hour. Within four days, the token would reach a peak value of almost $12 billion before Lewis shut the entire project down. How did this happen? In their rush to adopt digital currencies, institutional investors have created an aura of legitimacy around cryptocurrencies. Today, firms from JPMorgan to Citibank publish glowing reports on six-digit price targets for Bitcoin. That means legitimate cryptocurrencies like Ethereum now trade alongside jokes like Shiba Inu. As more cryptocurrencies join the fold, it will become increasingly difficult to tell them apart. Will Any Crypto Win? To a certain extent, all cryptocurrencies essentially serve the same purpose — to help investors record monetary and real-world transactions. Ethereum and its “Ethereum killer” competitors — like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) and Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD) — track nonfungible items in the real world. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and competitors like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) act as stores of digital value. That means the survival rate for cryptos will likely be lower than those seen by 1999 e-commerce companies. When coins like Litecoin and Dogecoin have practically zero technological differentiation, there’s no practical reason for both to exist. Like past bubbles, retail investors will be the first ones to lose. Currencies like Dogecoin, SafeMoon and Shiba Inu have already lost traders billions from peak to trough. Copycats like Dogelon Mars, SafeMars (CCC:SAFEMARS-USD), and Akita Inu will likely keep these miniature boom-bust cycles going. But institutional investors will eventually inflate the broader bubble to a breaking point. From the Savings and Loan (S&L) Crisis of the 1980s to the mortgage-backed bonanza of the mid-2000s, financial institutions have a long history of taking good ideas to terrible extremes. Just like one Citigroup (NYSE:C) executive said in 2007, “as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance.” In the near term, that means Bitcoin and its blue-chip altcoin counterparts will continue to see their values inflate. Financial institutions seem intent on keeping up with central banks and tech firms in adopting digital currencies. In the longer term, however, most cryptocurrencies will implode. Like Amazon’s competitors that went bankrupt, most of the 700,000 tokens today will disappear. Just like the 1999 bubble, we’ll look back at 2021 — a year where billions in Dogecoin rested on a single SNL performance — and wonder “what were those morons thinking?” On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin: The 2021 Crypto Bubble Is Unlike Anything We’ve Seen appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Churchill Capital IV Looks Poised for a Comeback

    Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) stock is trading under $18 as of this writing, a far cry from its astonishing 52-week high of $64.86 per share. Several stocks suffered due to the wider EV selloff, but few were hit as badly as CCIV stock. I still believe, though, that the blank check company got a raw deal. Source: gg_photography / Shutterstock.com Shares of Churchill rose by more than 470% after a merger between the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and Lucid Motors was announced. The excitement was understandable. After all, Lucid is led by ex-Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) engineering executive Peter Rawlinson. Plus, unlike several other companies in the space, Lucid is gaining a lot of traction in preorders. Lucid has sold out every available reservation for its Lucid Air sedan in Dream Edition trim, priced at a whopping $170,000 (minus rebates and options). That kind of momentum is hard to come by in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Just ask Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN), which is still struggling for preorders despite an innovative plug-and-play electronification product for existing Class 7/8 trucks and tractor-trailers.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips If you are more of a day trader, the merger has not closed and the ticker has not started trading. Usually, that is when these SPAC stocks start to lose a bit of steam. All things considered, the steep drop has created a buy-the-dip opportunity that is too good to ignore. CCIV Stock Is Poised for a Comeback As I write this piece, CCIV stock has started moving towards its PIPE placement price of $15. Usually, this price is $10. The increase occurred because CCIV was changing hands for nearly $60 when the Lucid Motors merger was announced. 10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for Your Reliability Short List From a technical standpoint, the chart is not good. It has broken support at the 20-day moving averages. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also neutral at 37.7. It’s strange for CCIV stock to find itself in this position. I believe it’s linked to the sense that SPACs are cooling off in favor of investments in traditional industries. Additionally, regulators are coming down hard on the SPAC world, which has brought deal volumes down significantly from the first quarter of the year. All that being said, with the merger, Lucid Motors will have approximately $4.4 billion to finance its expansion. The company is also preparing to start making the Lucid Air, the company’s answer to the Tesla Model S, in the second half of 2021. And as I mentioned earlier, preorder momentum is strong. Plus, a pop is inevitable once the stock starts trading and we get our first earnings reports and delivery numbers. At least, that’s the pattern we have seen with the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). Upset the Applecart Finally, a few reports show that Lucid Motors is in talks with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Now, I am not trying to say that an Apple deal would not be big for the company. Any agreement between the two companies will be extremely fruitful for Lucid. But I am a bit gun-shy after the Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) USPS debacle. For the uninitiated, retail traders bet the house that Workhorse would get a USPS contract to assemble 50,000 to 165,000 new vehicles for its fleet to be delivered over the next 10 years. However, USPS awarded Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) the contract in a surprising turn of events. As a result, shares lost $2 billion in value after the electric vehicle maker missed the Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle contract. I do not think there is any chance of that happening to CCIV stock. But investing in this stock should not be based solely on the Apple deal, as enticing as it is. Even when you set aside the benefits of the potential deal, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Lucid Motors. Solid Stock, Wrong Timing It makes sense that investors are now pouring capital into traditional areas such as housing and lumber stocks. As vaccines continue to roll out and the year progresses, we will see a massive resurgence in companies that did not get a lot of love last year. But that does not mean that EVs are suddenly a bad place to park your capital. Each stock needs to be judged on its own merits. Despite the industry trend, CCIV stock has potential and is a good contrarian play for your portfolio right now. It doesn’t matter if you are a day trader or a passive investor at this point. Once the merger is complete and the ticker starts trading, you can decide if it’s good to exit then. On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Churchill Capital IV Looks Poised for a Comeback appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • You may get a surprise stimulus check from the IRS if you recently filed taxes

    Now that the IRS knows more about your earnings, you may be eligible for more support.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Single taxpayers who lost work in 2020 could see extra refund money soonest

    The IRS detailed on how it will handle a mixup involving a tax break for jobless benefits that became law a month after many already filed returns.

  • A bitcoin battle of the billionaires ensues as Jack Dorsey faces off with Musk on ‘green’ merits of world’s No. 1 crypto

    Two of the world's most prominent billionaires Tesla Inc.'s CEO Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey are facing off over the merits of bitcoin, with the future of the world's No. 1 crypto likely hanging in the balance.

  • Mortgage rates sink deeper below 3%, but experts say the dip won't last

    An improving economy and rising inflation are likely to pull rates higher before long.

  • Why Gamble on Dogecoin When you can use a Trading Strategy That Stands the Test of Time?

    Last week, we witnessed a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). Many Dogecoin enthusiasts were hoping that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s stint hosting the television show “Saturday Night Live” would lead to higher prices. After all, Musk has been known to pump the price of this cryptocurrency on Twitter and has been one of its biggest supporters. With so many Dogecoin holders anxious to see what the Dogefather had to say Saturday, the price of cryptocurrency rallied hard into the event to hit a record high of $0.74. Unfortunately, Doge investors learned that sometimes these types of events simply cannot live up to the hype. The price of Doge dropped more than 30% following the premiere of the show after Musk failed to deliver the praise for the cryptocurrency investors were hoping for. Traders can learn a lot from this story, particularly since this “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario repeats itself time and time again in financial markets. It highlights just how difficult it can be to trade based on the news and should be viewed as a cautionary tale. With that said, perhaps the most important lesson here is that instead of gambling on Dogecoin, why not learn a trading strategy that can deliver real results? For example, Mindful Trader has created a data-driven swing-trading strategy that can potentially help you grow your account. Because he has analyzed and dissected historical stock market price data to test his trading strategy, you won’t have to worry about trying to guess right on binary events like the one mentioned above. Instead, you can use a statistical approach with proven results to take your trading to the next level. Signing up for the Mindful Trader service gives you access to tutorials and all the trading rules he uses for successfully generating returns with stocks and options trading. He also provides data-driven stock picks that he trades himself, which allows you to learn while following his suggestions. Whether you are a beginner trader or a seasoned veteran, Mindful Trader has something for everyone. Since Mindful Trader uses a swing-trading strategy that relies on price movement, not hope, you will always be confident in making a trade. That means you won’t have to trade the news and rely on hype to potentially generate returns like those unfortunate Dogecoin investors mentioned above. Check out this link to learn more about Mindful Trader’s trading strategy and why it’s such a smart alternative to gambling with Dogecoin. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThese OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in April3 Advantages to Binary Options Trading with Nadex© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS staff and equipment shortages mean delays for millions of tax refunds

    The agency is plagued with setbacks that are causing a major backlog of returns.

  • Dogecoin prices surge 40% higher but here’s one sign the crypto is headed for a lasting breakout, analysts say

    Here's how to tell if dogecoin's rebound is more bark than bite, according to technical analysts following the popular crypto.

  • Crypto Options Market Makers Starting to Influence Bitcoin Price

    "Market makers were heavily short puts in the range of $52,000 to $50,000, and I estimate were forced to sell nearly 2,900 bitcoin," one trader said.

  • 5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Friday

    It’s the end of the week and we’re closing it out right here at InvestorPlace with coverage of the most talked-about penny stocks on Reddit for Friday. Source: Shutterstock But don’t just jump right in. First, I have to warn you about the dangers of penny stocks. If you’re reading an article like this, then you likely already know, but penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. That’s due to the cheap prices making them easy to manipulate. However, that low barrier to entry is also what attracts fearless traders. Now, let’s dive into the Reddit penny stocks seeing the most chatter today.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Reddit Penny Stocks: Senseonics Holdings (SENS) All about the company: Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) is a Taiwanese company that makes power supplies for PCs. What the stock is doing today: Shares are heading nearly 12% higher today. What Reddit has to say: Users of the r/pennystocks subreddit are talking about the positive earnings report from the company. Reddit Penny Stocks: Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) All about the company: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on breast cancer treatments. What the stock is doing today: Shares are heading more than 16% higher. What Reddit has to say: Reddit traders are discussing the withdrawal of a share authorization vote today. 10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for Your Reliability Short List Reddit Penny Stocks: Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) All about the company: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products. What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 2.4%. What Reddit has to say: Redditors are debating the merits of holding the stock over using it for day trading. Reddit Penny Stocks: Clover Health Investments (CLOV) All about the company: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is a health insurance company founded in 2014 that operates out of Tennessee. What the stock is doing today: Shares are heading over 4% higher today. What Reddit has to say: Traders are chattering about picking up shares ahead of earnings on Monday. Reddit Penny Stocks: Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) All about the company: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on developing genetic therapies for patients. What the stock is doing today: Shares are rising 4.4% Friday. What Reddit has to say: Members of the penny stocks subreddit are talking about recent manufacturing expansion news from the company. On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Friday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dogecoin will migrate from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake to make it viable, predicts head of crypto lending platform

    Dogecoin will likely transition from a proof-of-work protocol to proof-of-stake, speculated Alex Mashinsky, the chief executive and founder of The Celsius Network on Friday during a webcast hosted by his lending platform on YouTube.

  • Meet The Dogecoin Millionaire Who's Holding Onto His Bag

    When in February Glauber Contessoto decided to invest his life savings in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), his friends questioned his mental soundness. Now that this decision has made him a millionaire (on paper), many may also be bewildered by his decision to not liquidate the investment. What Happened: Contessoto told The New York Times that his friends and family called him "crazy" when he made the decision that made him a millionaire. “It’s a joke coin. It’s a meme. It’s going to crash," he said his friends told him. Still, the markets are hardly following good sense these days, and Dogecoin has grown to become a network more valuable than blue chip companies Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Like many others, Contessoto read about Dogecoin on Reddit. Then he made the unusual decision of going all-in on the coin: He maxed out his credit cards, borrowed money on Robinhood and spent everything he had. The value of Contessoto's investment is now about $2 million, making him a perfect example of what the article describes as "a new kind of hyper-online investor who is winning by applying the skills of the digital attention economy — sharing memes, cultivating buzz, producing endless streams of content for social media — to the financial markets." Such investors aren't interested in investing rationally. Instead of deciding what to invest in based on fundamentals, they invest according to what is funny or futuristic-looking or by how many celebrities are tweeting about it. “Memes are the language of the millennials," Contessoto said. "Now we’re going to have a meme matched with a currency.” Playing The Story: Contessoto explained that he believes that "Dogecoin has the best branding of all cryptocurrency" and that all the other coins appear "super high tech and futuristic," while Dogecoin "just looks like: 'Hey, guys, what’s up?'” While that may not be the most scientific of explanations, he believes that this is a big plus given that newbies investing in cryptocurrency for the first time might prefer investing in something more fun and recognizable. This Dogecoin millionaire believes that the coin's price will continue its ascent and does not want to miss out on future profits. He has already lost hundreds of thousands since the coin was at its all-time high, but he plans to continue holding and only liquidate 10% next year, once his earnings will be classified as long-term capital gains and taxed at a lower rate. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCardano And Polygon Skyrocket To New All-Time Highs As Investors Seek Elon Musk's Next Favorite CryptoHere's How You Can Get Shiba Inu For Free© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Inherited $500K? Or $1 million? Here’s how to make that money act like a monthly pension

    With the right asset allocation and withdrawal strategy, investors may not worry so much about the large sum of money in their accounts.

  • Don’t be a sitting duck when this stock market rally fades — here’s what to do now

    Institutional investors do not take kindly to inflation and they sold. 1. If indexes fall below their moving averages, take action: Traders and investors alike should watch moving averages, especially the 50-, 100-, and 200-day. When the indexes were sliding a few days ago, the S&P 500 (SPX) for example, did not break its 50-day moving average at 4050.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Again, Leaving Rates at sub-3% for a 4th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates fall again to hold at sub-3% levels for a 4th consecutive week. Inventories continue to push house prices higher, however…

  • Soros Bought Up Stocks Linked to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Implosion

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire George Soros’s investment firm snapped up shares of ViacomCBS, Discovery and Baidu as they were being sold off in massive blocks during the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management.Soros Fund Management bought $194 million of ViacomCBS Inc., Baidu Inc. stock valued at $77 million, as well $46 million of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and $34 million of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter, according to a regulatory filing released Friday. A person familiar with the fund’s trading said the company didn’t hold the shares prior to Archegos’s implosion.Archegos, the family office of former hedge fund manager Hwang, fell apart during the last week of March after amassing large leveraged positions in a concentrated portfolio of U.S. and Chinese companies. At its peak, the family office had more than $20 billion of capital and total bets exceeding $100 billion.Hwang was wiped out in just days after investments including ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled, triggering margin calls from global banks, who then sold the stocks in the big block trades. The fiasco is expected to cost the finance industry about $10 billion, has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and caused heads to roll at Credit Suisse Group AG, where the hit exceeds $5 billion.The 13F filing provides one of the first examples of how a hedge fund attempted to capitalize on the distressed remains of Archegos. It also offers an insight into Soros’s investment firm, which is run by Chief Investment Officer Dawn Fitzpatrick.She told Bloomberg in March that she was willing to jump on dislocations in the market, investing $4 billion during the pandemic-induced swoon a year ago, including buying residential mortgages on the cheap. Soros returned almost 30% in the 12 months through February and manages $27 billion across a range of strategies.“When there’s a dislocation, we’re prepared to not just double down but triple down when the facts and circumstances support that,” Fitzpatrick, 51, said in a “Front Row” interview on Bloomberg TV.Soros also increased its bet on Amazon.com Inc. and homebuilder DR Horton Inc., which is now its second-largest public equity position.The 13F, which money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities must file quarterly, revealed that Soros held $4.5 billion of U.S. equities, down $77 million from the prior quarter.The biggest exit in the quarter was Palantir Technologies Inc. Soros sold 18.5 million shares valued at about $435 million. The firm originally revealed it owned a stake in the controversial data-mining company controlled by Peter Thiel in November, but rapidly issued a statement saying the original investment was made in 2012 and it regretted the decision.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Dividend Stocks to Avoid in Your Retirement Portfolio

    Income stocks and retirement go hand in hand because they are both built for the long term. You don’t buy stocks for their dividends for the short term. They are steady investments that enhance your wealth the old-timey way, slowly over time. The challenge is to find stocks that can maintain and grow their dividends year after year. If their dividends are solid, their business is likely solid as well, and you’ll also see stock price growth, too. But there are stocks in special categories — limited partnerships (LPs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), business development corporations (BDCs) — that are structured in such a way that they cut the investor directly in on net profits and can offer tantalizing dividend yields.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for Your Reliability Short List However, they can be cyclical, and those dividends may be here one day, gone the next. The seven dividend stocks to avoid in your retirement portfolio are unreliable stocks right now, so keep them out of your long-term plans. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) AT&T (NYSE:T) VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Retirement Stocks to Avoid: Boston Properties (BXP) Source: Shutterstock Real estate is hot, so why is this REIT on the list? Because it’s the wrong kind of real estate in the wrong places. Certainly, in this low-interest-rate environment, REITs as a whole have done well. But you don’t judge a stock on how well it does in the good times. It’s how it gets through the bad times that matters most for long-term investors looking toward retirement. BXP is the largest publicly traded commercial real estate developer in the U.S. It has nearly 200 buildings in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City and Washington, DC. These major cities were also experiencing an exodus of corporate workforces even before the pandemic. And now it’s worse. Add to that the kryptonite of REITs — rising interest rates — and BXP becomes a REIT that’s looking like shopping mall REITs did a few years ago. Given that, its 3.7% dividend may look tempting now, but the stock is already pulling back. The stock gets a D rating in my Portfolio Grader. PPL Corp (PPL) Source: Shutterstock With a 5.72% dividend and utility businesses in the U.K., as well as boomtown Louisville and central Pennsylvania, this would seem like a great stock for buy-and-hold investors looking toward retirement cash. But the U.K. business is up for sale, and rising rates aren’t good for utilities because it’s a cash-intensive business, keeping everything running, reliable and safe. That means rising rates aren’t going to help PPL. And if it sells its U.K. business, that’s going to affect cash flow, which may have a negative effect on its generous dividend. If it has to cut its dividend, that is usually like blood in the water with investors. This isn’t the time to be blinded by PPL’s risks just for the sake of its alluring dividend. 7 Great Growth Stocks to Consider for Your Short List The stock gets a D rating in my Portfolio Grader. Energy Transfer LP (ET) Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com As a limited partnership, ET treats its shareholders (technically unitholders) as owners and by law pays them out of net profits using a stock dividend. Given the comeback in oil stocks recently, it’s not surprising that ET’s current dividend is 6.11%. That’s certainly tempting, but there’s plenty of risk and volatility that comes along with that. ET is a leading midstream oil company, which means it makes its money in pipelines, moving oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from fields to refineries and distribution centers. Do you remember Standing Rock? That was an ET-owned pipeline trying to get across the Sioux Nation. It’s still an issue. And then there’s the current ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline on the East Coast. The point is, there are risks here. It’s a big company, moving about 30% of the energy patch bounty around the nation. But LPs and their dividends aren’t something you can count on, and the industry is cyclical, which isn’t exactly what you want in a retirement stock. The stock gets a D rating in my Portfolio Grader. AT&T (T) Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com It seems odd to see the old Ma Bell on this list given its long reputation as a blue-chip company. However, T isn’t the company of old. As a matter of fact, you could make the argument that its legacy is precisely what has put it in the predicament it’s in today. It thought its primacy was going to continue when the mobile market exploded, given its powerful position in the telecom world. But more aggressive competitors started going after AT&T’s dissatisfied base, and today it’s losing ground. What’s more, when it bought TimeWarner Media it wasn’t prepared for entering the new digital content and streaming sector. It has been an expensive lesson. It’s crazy to think this company with a $230 billion market capitalization and 6.5% dividend is a risky choice for retirement money, but that’s where we are. 7 Stocks to Start your Robinhood Portfolio With Just $2,000 The stock gets a D rating in my Portfolio Grader. VF Corp (VFC) Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com On any given day, you likely see a brand or two that belongs to VF Corp. It has been making apparel since 1899, and today owns brands like Dickies, Supreme, The North Face, Jansport, Vans, Timberland and others. That seems like a pretty solid portfolio of brands covering work, outdoors and upscale leisurewear, and it is. But it’s also competing in a very competitive, low-margin market for the most part. And it’s at the will of consumer spending. Year to date, the stock is slightly underwater. And its 2.3% dividend is solid, for now. But any disruption with suppliers in China or a weakening dollar could hurt margins. There are plenty of other stocks without these risks, with better payouts. The stock gets a D rating in my Portfolio Grader. Equity Residential (EQR) Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com As its name implies, EQR is a residential REIT focused on apartment buildings in major cities around the country — Washington, DC; New York; Denver; Seattle; southern California — to name a few. The trouble is, the pandemic has moved the country online, and work-from-home solutions may well become part of the new work reality for some. Hybrid work schedules will make it less important to be working in a dense, loud, expensive city. That means current rents and building fees may take a hit to keep units full. And given current unemployment rates, there may be tenants that just don’t have the means to live downtown. The stock is up 25% year to date, and it has a 3.3% dividend. There are much better REITs out there at this point. 10 Ideal Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement The stock gets an F rating in my Portfolio Grader. Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Source: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com Forget about digital advertising, LAMR has been in the advertising business since 1902. But its business is about 200 billboards around the U.S. and Canada, as well as about 325,000 logos, signs and transit displays. About seven years ago, it transitioned the company into a REIT. It’s certainly a unique business, and there are none of the risks that go along with many REITs trying to make money in a rising interest rate environment. But LAMR is expensive, trading at a current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42. There’s just not enough growth in its model for that kind of valuation. Its current dividend is around 3%, but it’s hard to see how LAMR continues at this pace long term. The stock gets a D rating in my Portfolio Grader. On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has no positions in any stocks in this article. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Dividend Stocks to Avoid in Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on InvestorPlace.