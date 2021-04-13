Plant Based Protein Products Market- Industry COVID-19 Analysis, Market Opportunities & Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The plant-based protein products market is poised to grow by $ 6.04 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the plant based protein products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding global vegan population base and growth in organized retailing.
The plant-based protein products market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing prominence of private label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the plant based protein products market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Plant-based protein products market covers the following areas:
Plant Based Protein Products Market Sizing
Plant Based Protein Products Market Forecast
Plant Based Protein Products Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Cargill Inc
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.
Kerry Group Plc
Mann Packing Co. Inc.
Omega Protein Corp.
PepsiCo Inc.
Tate & Lyle Plc
The Kroger Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
