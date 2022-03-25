U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,625.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,771.25
    +7.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.00
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.69
    -1.65 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.10
    -12.10 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    -1.49 (-6.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7220
    -0.5980 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,132.22
    +1,093.80 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.70
    +32.75 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.66
    +3.28 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Plant-based Protein Supplements Market is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per recent analysis by Persistence Market Research, the plant-based protein supplements market is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Persistence Market Research Logo
Persistence Market Research Logo

Veganism is a growing trend in established markets such as North America and Europe. In these areas, rising number of people are switching to vegan diets and only buying plant-based products. The emerging South Asia and Pacific market is also seeing the rising trend of plant-based diets. Plant-based protein supplements are ideal for vegans, and, as a result, growing popularity of vegan diets is expected to benefit plant-based protein supplement makers around the world.

The working population prefers meals in convenient, snackable formats that can be accommodated in their busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules. Supplements are becoming more wholesome, satisfying, and nutritious, and have become a part of everyday routines. Bowls have emerged as smart carriers for mixing and matching flavors and textures, which are provided by adding plant-based ingredients. In order to meet the daily nutritional requirements of the body, many consumers tend to opt for plant-based protein supplements, and demand products fortified with plant-based protein supplements.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31270

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Value of the global plant-based protein supplements market is anticipated to reach 1.77 Bn by the end of 2032.

  • Mature markets of Europe and North America dominate the worldwide plant-based protein supplements market, together accounting for a market share of more than 65% in 2022.

  • In East Asia, in 2021, China held the largest market share of 77%, followed by Japan and South Korea.

  • The South Asia & Pacific market is predicted to expand at the highest value CAGR of 8.6% for the forecast period, attributable to increased spending on health supplements.

  • With the emergence of COVID-19, sales of plant-based consumables surged dramatically, and growing knowledge of the benefits of daily consumption of concentrated nutrients raised demand for supplement.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31270

"With rising awareness regarding health and nutrition, more people are opting for plant-based products, leading to an increase in the popularity of plant-based protein supplements," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing on producing supplements based on plant proteins. Furthermore, the need for clean label additives in food products is driving an increase in the use of plant-based protein supplements in food. Supplement manufacturers are also focusing on increasing their geographical presence and reaching more customers through innovative offerings.

  • MusclePharm Corporation organizes and participates in various fitness training programs as well as promotional events in and outside the U.S. in order to promote its products, and uses professional media support and advertising services to increase its reach to a larger number of consumers.

  • Glanbia Plc strives to grow through organic investment programs, acquisitions, and partnerships with complementary businesses. It also has geographically diversified operations. Besides its home country Ireland, the group operates in the U.K., U.S., and other countries. Its products are sold in more than 130 countries across the world.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31270

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global plant-based protein supplements market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others) and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies & drug stores, and online retail), across six major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact :
Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-protein-supplements-market-is-anticipated-to-expand-at-a-value-cagr-of-5-6-during-the-forecast-period-of-2022-to-2032--301509991.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Fresh Selloff in China Tech Stocks Sparked by Earnings Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slumped Friday amid continued concern about the sector’s earnings and the risk of local firms being kicked off American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens as Evidence Suggests Midair BreakupThe H

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • How the U.S. and allies can freeze Russian gold

    The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

  • A financial shock could wreck retirees' or pre-retirees' finances. Here's how to be ready.

    When financial catastrophes happen in retirement, it's harder to recover without a payday. Here's how to get yourself prepared.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.