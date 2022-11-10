U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,956.37
    +207.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.93
    +107.53 (+6.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.39
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0194
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.5660
    -0.1540 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,599.88
    +1,710.05 (+10.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.28
    +38.99 (+10.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Plant-based Seafood Market to Reach $1.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 42.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

The depletion of natural ocean resources, rise in vegan population, increase in pressure on the global food supply chain, and increase in awareness regarding animal welfare and animal cruelty in farms drive the growth of the global plant-based seafood market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plant-based Seafood Market by Product (Fish Products, Prawn and Shrimp Products, Crab Products), by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Canola, Lentil, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, HoReCa, Convenience Stores, Online Sales), by Consumer (Omnivore, Flexitarian, Vegetarian, Vegan): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global plant-based seafood industry generated $42.1 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 42.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo


Download Free Sample Report (430 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17807

Prime determinants of growth

The depletion of natural ocean resources, rise in global population, increase in pressure on the global food supply chain, surge in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases among humans, rise in vegan population, and increase in awareness regarding animal welfare and animal cruelty in farms drive the growth of the global plant-based seafood market. However, high prices of plant-based seafood and inability of plant-based seafood to mimic original seafood taste restrict the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and new product launches present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global plant-based seafood market, owing to implementation of global lockdown, travel restrictions, and social distancing norms which led to temporary closure of sneaker hotels, restaurants, and cafes across the globe.

  • Not only the sale but also the production was hampered due to closure of manufacturing facilities, unavailability of tuna, cod, salmon, shrimps, and crabs on time, and lack of labor force across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

  • However, the plant-based seafood industry is going to recover soon in the post-pandemic.

The HoReCa segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the HoReCa segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global plant-based seafood market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, growing penetration of hotels, restaurants, and cafes across the globe. However, the online sales segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 44.7% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rapid increase in mobile users, improvements in logistics services, and ease in payment options.

The fish products segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the fish products segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global plant-based seafood market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the properties of fish products such as pure vegan, allergen-free, and good for lactose intolerant consumers. However, the crab products segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 43.1% from 2022 to 2031. The growing number of HoReCa units across the globe coupled with the rising flexitarian and vegan population is anticipated to propel the demand for the crab products segment during the forecast period.

The soy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on source, the soy segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global plant-based seafood market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Soy is an essential plant protein that has significant cardiovascular benefits. It helps to lower blood pressure and strengthen hearts. Therefore, the rising popularity of soy-based seafood is gaining immense traction among the fitness freaks and health-conscious consumers, globally. However, the wheat segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 43.6% from 2022 to 2031, as wheat protein is used to manufacture various plant-based fish such as tuna, cod, salmon, fish fingers, and baked fish.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17807

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global plant-based seafood market, attributed to the rapid increase in demand for seafood alternatives in UK, Germany, France, and others. However, the North America region is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 45.6% from 2022 to 2031. With increasing awareness of the environmental crisis, people are opting for vegan food with the same nutritional value, which is why, North America is the most lucrative plant-based seafood market region, holding the highest potential for growth.

Leading Market Players: -

  • PURIS,

  • Ingredion GmbH,

  • MorningStar Farms,

  • Sotexpro,

  • Tyson Foods, Inc.,

  • Glanbia Plc,

  • Ahimsa Foods,

  • Good catch foods,

  • Ocean Hugger Foods,

  • Impossible Foods Inc.,

  • Sophie's Kitchen, Inc.,

  • New Wave Foods,

  • Tofuna Fysh,

  • Gardeinâ

  • Sofine foods

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://bit.ly/3tkw1H4

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:

Plant-based Meat Market Expected to Reach $33.3 Billion by 2031

Plant-Based Beverage Market Expected to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2026

Global Plant Based Protein Supplement Market Expected to Reach $7.0 Billion by 2026

Plant-based food ingredients Market Expected to reach $12,341.4 million by 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages
Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-seafood-market-to-reach-1-3-billion-globally-by-2031-at-42-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301674843.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of digital advertising company Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) skyrocketed on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2023 that were better than expected. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Digital Turbine stock was up a whopping 61%. In Q2, Digital Turbine's software was added to 75 million new devices.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway holds some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but others should be approached cautiously.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday

    The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Third Quarter Results, Highlighted by USD$1.09 in Cash Per Share

    Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in U.S. dollars.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Gaining Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has secured a new customer for its 737 MAX, a big boost to the aerospace giant's most important commercial product. Shares of Boeing are up more than 5% on Thursday after Boeing announced a 12-plane deal with Japan's Skymark Airlines. Boeing's 737 MAX was once expected to be among the top-selling airframes in commercial aviation history, but that momentum was derailed by a pair of fatal accidents that led the plane to be grounded for 18 months.

  • The ‘red wave’ didn’t happen on Tuesday — but a green one is appearing. These two states just voted to legalize smoking weed, joining 19 other states and DC. Should investors pounce?

    This trio of stocks could go higher.

  • Why Shares of Visa, Mastercard, and Blackstone Are Rising Today

    Investors cheered October inflation data, which showed that consumer price growth is starting to slow.

  • Dow gets more than 400-point boost from just 4 stocks

    Shares of four of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components are seeing price gains of more than $10, which are adding more than 400 points to the price-weighted index. Shares of Home Depot Inc. powered up $24.01, or 8.4%, to add 158 points to the Dow's price; Microsoft Corp. rose $13.78, or 6.1% to provide a 91-point boost; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gained $11.93, or 3.3%, to add 79 points; and Salesforce Inc. climbed $11.25, or 7.9%, to add 74 points. Combined, those stocks were adding 402 p

  • Market rally may be ‘the signal the market has been waiting for’ on slowing Fed rates: Author

    The Wall Street Journal Senior Writer John Hilsenrath weighs the ongoing market rally against the impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes, in addition to discussing inflation, market volatility, and recession prospects.

  • FTX Latest: Bahamas Freezes FTX.com Assets, Appoints Liquidator

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials in the Bahamas, where FTX.com is based, froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets while also appointing a liquidator. The freeze is a “prudent course of action” to preserve assets and stabilize the company, the Bahamas Securities Commission said in a statement on Thursday. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFT

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • Why SolarEdge, SunPower, and SunRun Stocks Were Up 14% to 27% Today

    A combination of solid recent earnings results, a coming boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, and actual inflation reduction sent these solar stocks surging higher, at least for one day.

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • U.S. Post Office swings to $56 billion profit in latest year due to benefit from PSRA enactment

    The U.S. Postal Service recorded a fiscal 2022 net profit of $56.0 billion, after a loss of $4.9 billion in the same period a year ago, due primarily to a one-time benefit of $57.0 billion recorded following the enactment of the Postal Service Reform Act (PSRA). The PSRA, enacted in April 2022, repealed the requirement that the USPS prepay future retiree health benefits and canceled all past due prefunding obligations. The controllable loss, which excludes the PSRA benefit and other nonoperating

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Are Glowing Green Today

    Canadian marijuana stocks are having a moment in the sun today. Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are up by a healthy 7.4%, while Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is higher by 14.3%, and Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) equity is in the green by 5.6%, as of 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department announced this morning that the Cosumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7.7% in October relative to the same month a year ago, which represents the smallest rise in the CPI so far this year.

  • Why TG Therapeutics' Shares Rose 63.37% on Thursday

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 63.37% on Thursday. TG Therapeutics focuses on therapies to treat B-cell diseases. The company said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ublituximab and had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Dec. 28.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]