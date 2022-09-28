U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,704.23
    +56.94 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,577.00
    +442.01 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,996.03
    +166.53 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.81
    +48.30 (+2.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.28
    +3.78 (+4.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.70
    +32.50 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    +0.58 (+3.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9738
    +0.0140 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7410
    -0.2230 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0882
    +0.0151 (+1.40%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    144.0800
    -0.7110 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,531.12
    +451.55 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.15
    +16.36 (+3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Plant Extracts Market by Product Type, Application, Form, Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global plant extracts market size is estimated to be valued at USD 34. 4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 61. 5 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12. 3% in terms of value. Plant extracts are produced from various sources, such as fruits and vegetables, herbs and spices, and flowers.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant Extracts Market by Product Type, Application, Form, Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797478/?utm_source=GNW

They are used in numerous applications for the food, beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.Plant extracts has been experiencing increased demand due to changes in the lifestyle of consumers and their preferences for natural and organic products.

Consumers are increasingly aware of the health benefits associated with the plant extracts, which provides an increasing opportunity for manufacturers for incorporating these plant extracts in various applications.These markets seem to develop and formulate new products and technologies using plant ingredients, resulting innovation, and implementing groundbreaking products with an array of applications.

These ingredients are also used in cosmetics and skincare preparation, and this market is booming due to increased awareness related to maintaining healthy skin. The other factors, such as healthy aging and the threat of antimicrobial resistance, also contribute to this significantly. Likewise, within the food & beverages industry, there is a growing trend of consuming natural ingredients with additional functional properties, which has been boosting the demand for plant extracts

By application, there is increased use of plant-based medicines, driving the growth of plant extracts market
Plant extracts have served as an important source of bioactive compounds for various drug discovery programs, and several important drugs have been isolated and identified from plants.Beyond their direct use in traditional medicine, medicinal plants are used on an industrial scale to produce total extracts and tinctures, purified extracts, and chemical products.

Regulatory approval of some of the more widely known medicinal herb extracts has potentially been made easier than that of new chemical entities. Some Phyto pharm chemical companies are focusing their efforts on single molecules or plant extracts with the aim of simplifying the regulatory process by avoiding complex mixtures and combinations.

By source, increase in use of flower extracts in cosmetics industry and fragrance drives the growth of plant extract market
Extracts from flowers are used in several applications, ranging from food & beverages to pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements.In the food & beverages application, flowers and fruits are generally used to provide flavors and aroma.

Essential Oils from flowers, when incorporated into finished products impart various benefits, such as a pleasant aroma in perfumery, shine or conditioning effects in hair care products, and improving the elasticity of the skin.Significantly high application potential of flower extracts is also used in fragrances.

Extracts from some other flowers such as Hibiscus, Chamomile, Magnolia, and Echinacea are highly used in Pharmaceuticals and dietary supplement applications due to the various therapeutic effects they offer.

The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The North America region has highest consumption of plant extracts and hence is expected to play an important role in the global market.The region is one of the major importers of various types of plant extracts due to the continued acceptance of essential oils, oleoresins, flavonoids, since oleoresins and essential oils are used in almost every food application in US to add natural spice attributes such as flavor, color, or as a natural antioxidant.

Antibiotic- and hormone-free ingredients, local and organic consumer goods are expected to gain market share as consumers seek these green and ethical attributes in their dietary supplements, cosmetics, and food & beverage products to fit the new lifestyle trend. These trends are further projected to attract investments from plant extract-based product manufacturers across the globe, driving the plant extracts market.

Break-up of Primaries:
• By Value Chain Side: Demand Side-41%, Supply Side-59%
• By Designation: CXOs-31%, Managers – 24%, D-Level- 30%, and Executives- 45%
• By Region: Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific – 15%, North America - 45%, RoW – 5%, South America-10%

Leading players profiled in this report:
• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)
• Givaudan (Switzerland)
• Symrise (Germany)
• Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)
• ADM (US)
• Synthite Industries Ltd (India)
• Kalsec Inc. (US)
• Kangcare bioindustry co. ltd. (China)
• Carbery Group (Ireland)
• DSM (Netherlands)
• Döhler (Germany)
• Synthite Industries Ltd (India)
• Indesso (Indonesia)
• Vidya Herbs (India)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the plant extracts market on the basis on product type, application, form, source, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global plant extracts, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the plant extracts market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the plant extracts market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797478/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • Intel, Samsung to launch slidable screen display

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley discusses the latest news and product launches from Intel's innovation event.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard. Should You?

    There's no denying Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. Berkshire Hathaway has generated better than 20% compounded annual returns since 1965. Although Buffett's performance in recent years has been well below that (about 8% a year over the past five years), it's his consistency over time that has attracted legions of investors to follow him.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sha

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Rises as Hurricane Ian Shuts Down Gulf of Mexico Production

    Hurricane Ian is strengthening after entering the Gulf of Mexico yesterday, forcing output to a halt in affected areas.

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter

    Germany has managed to fill its gas reserves to 91.32% of capacity, allaying fears it could run out this winter after Russian gas flows fell sharply following European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - but it has come at a price. One in ten mid-sized companies, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices, according to a September survey of nearly 600 mid-sized firms by business association BDI, reducing demand. Below is an overview of what steps some of Germany's biggest industrial firms have taken to reduce their gas intake in anticipation of winter, and which are holding out for more information on government measures before cutting their consumption further.

  • Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study

    Delaying retirement is one impactful way to extend the life of your retirement savings. Waiting several years – or decades – to leave the workforce can grow your investment accounts, increase Social Security benefits and reduce the number of years … Continue reading → The post Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pay boosts for Oracle's Ellison, Katz move their rewards past Apple's Tim Cook

    The Oracle leaders were each given total compensation of more than $138 million in the company’s fiscal year ended May 31, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.