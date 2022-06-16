Plant Veda’s PlantGurt Awarded Best in Show at Planted Expo

Plant Veda Foods Ltd

The spoonable yogurt will be soon available in certain locations in Whole Foods.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, announces its newest product addition, PlantGurt was awarded the Best in Show in the snack category at Planted Expo on June 5, 2022.



Planted Expo was Canada’s largest plant-based event of the year where over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle businesses gathered in one place along with a stage packed with insightful, informative, inspirational speakers from around the world. This year’s event attracted over 10,000 attendees.

As the highlight of the event, attendees sampled hundreds of products and cast their votes for the Best in Show Awards in 5 categories including lifestyle, snack, sip, savoury and sweet. Plant Veda’s mango version of the spoonable yogurt (with real mango chunks) took home the award in the snack category. PlantGurts are formulated with a combination of oats, cashews, peas and coconut agave and real fruit to bring the wholesome nutrition and taste without adding refined ingredients.

The PlantGurt will soon be available to consumers in certain Whole Foods Market locations in British Columbia.

“Developing plant based yogurts which have the right texture and taste is very difficult and I am very thankful to our team for working hard to constantly improve the formulation,” stated Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “I am looking forward to a successful launch of our yogurts at Whole Foods.”

"I really liked Plant Veda's new mango yogurt with real mango chunks. Congratulations to team Plant Veda on winning the best in show snack and bringing their best to the show," added Stevan Mirkovich, Co-owner of Plant.

The Company also announces that Michael Yang has tendered his resignation as a Director and President of the Company, and the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunny Gurnani, will fill the vacancy on the board and assume the role of President. The entire Plant Veda organization thanks Mr. Yang for his past service and commitment to our vision. The Company is pleased to advise that Mr. Yang will continue to advise Mr. Gurnani during the transition period as he takes responsibility for his new roles.

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals: to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy all together.

Forward-Looking Statements

